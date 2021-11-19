SALEM -- The woman who was shot in an attempted murder-suicide Monday evening in Salem is making remarkable progress, her employer said Friday morning.
Lindsay Smith, 33, who grew up in Marblehead, remains at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in an induced coma while she recovers from a gunshot wound to her head.
She is doing "miraculously well," said her employer, Robbie Doyle, the owner of Doyle Sailmakers in Salem.
Smith was shot, police say by her former boyfriend Richard Mark Lorman, 55, outside of the company, which has its offices on Swampscott Road in Salem. Lorman then turned the gun on himself, dying of a wound to the head, police have said.
Last month, a Hampton, New Hampshire judge turned down Smith's request for a restraining order that would have required Lorman to surrender his weapons. The order came despite an affidavit filed by Smith that detailed violence, threats, sexual abuse and exploitation and prior indications, including a failed suicide attempt, that appeared to show he had "nothing to lose."
New Hampshire Supreme Court officials announced Thursday that they will be conducting a judicial review of the decision by Hampton District Court Judge Polly Hall.
Doyle and Smith's family are at the moment focused on Smith's recovery.
"While people may want to focus the story on domestic abuse and/or gun violence, it is my and her parents strong feeling that there is time later for that and it is best to focus on Lindsay’s health and also the miraculous work of the medical community," Doyle said in an email. He said he and Smith's parents, Jud and Cyndi Smith, also want to thank the many people who have provided care, from the first responders at the scene to the Salem Hospital emergency room, the medical helicopter crew and her medical team at Beth Israel.
Doyle said "we are very fortunate to live in this area where the medical is not only responsive but perhaps the best in the world."
It's one of several fortunate turns in the episode.
Smith underwent surgery on Wednesday after an X-ray showed a bullet in the area of her stomach or spleen. It turns out that she had actually swallowed the bullet, which had entered through her jaw, said Doyle.
The bullet did cause brain trauma, which has affected motor skills on her left side, but it does not appear to have caused significant neurological damage. And apart from the wound to her jaw she was not disfigured, Doyle said.
"Her prognosis is quite good," Doyle, who has been receiving updates from Smith's parents, said.
Doyle, in an interview Friday, said extent of the now-public abuse Smith was facing in her relationship with Lorman came as a shock to colleagues. While some knew of problems with the relationship, she apparently was able to "compartmentalize" it and continued performing at a high level, basically running the operation, Doyle said. He called her work "essential" to the company's success.
"How she could live with what she was living with and perform the way she did is amazing," Doyle said, describing the 33-year-old as vibrant and vivacious.
Besides work there was her lifelong passion for sailing. Her father is a renowned yachtsman and her entire family lived for being on the water. Her grandfather, David Smith, was a gold medalist in sailing at the 1960 Olympics.
Smith had joined Doyle's firm about a decade or so ago, after previously working in Newport, Rhode Island.
New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon J. MacDonald has ordered an internal review of the decision by Hall last month to deny an extension of a temporary restraining order Smith had sought.
Circuit Court Judge Susan Carbon, who is known as an expert on domestic violence and former director of the Office on Violence Against Women for the Justice Department, will lead the review, which is expected to be complete by next week, according to a statement released by the New Hampshire Supreme Court on Thursday.
The New Hampshire courts are also creating a task force to review how courts handle domestic violence cases, which will include judges, representatives of a domestic violence victim advocacy group, law enforcement, prosecutors, defense attorneys and others.