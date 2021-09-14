BEVERLY — More than 50 community leaders stood on the steps of City Hall Monday night in a show of unity after public comments that were directed at the School Committee’s only Black member last week.
Elected officials and others held signs reading “Unity Is Our Community” and a “Hate Has No Home Here” flag. The children of School Committee member Kennan McKenzie — two of them Black, two of them white — helped raise the flag up the flagpole.
“It was very touching,” McKenzie said.
The gathering was prompted by remarks made by two residents during a School Committee meeting last Wednesday in which they singled out McKenzie and questioned her qualifications and her presence on the committee. McKenzie has a doctoral degree in education from Columbia University and has worked in education for more than 20 years.
City and school leaders condemned the remarks the next day, with Abu Toppin, the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion director, calling the behavior “an overt display of racism.”
Mayor Mike Cahill said city officials did not widely publicize last night’s show of unity, but wanted to make a statement that everyone has the right to be treated with respect. Those attending included Cahill, Superintendent of Schools Suzanne Charochak, Police Chief John LeLacheur, city councilors, School Committee members, candidates running for office, religious leaders, members of the city’s Human Rights Committee, and others.
“We stand together today, and as we do, I know thousands of Beverly residents join us in spirit,” Cahill said in a statement.
McKenzie said she has received widespread support over the last few days from people in Beverly and beyond.
“People have been very kind and concerned,” she said. “I can’t hold a candle to those who have gone before me, but I got a tiny bit of taste of what it’s like to be in public and deal with those kinds of hard feelings.”