BEVERLY — After 24 hours of turmoil, the drama at North Shore Music Theatre is moving back on stage.
The theater’s striking stagehands agreed to return to work on Thursday after a one-night strike caused the last-minute cancellation of Wednesday night’s show, forcing hundreds of ticket-holders to turn around and go home.
The two sides said they reached an interim agreement on higher wages for stagehands that will last at least through the performances of “Mamma Mia!,” which are scheduled to run until Oct. 17. Negotiations will then continue on a permanent contract. The next scheduled show is “A Christmas Carol” in December.
“I’m really hopeful that smart people will understand each other’s points and come to a really good conclusion,” theater owner Bill Hanney said.
The temporary agreement was reached at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, giving ticket-holders for the 7:30 p.m. show only a few hours to learn that the show would be held.
The stagehands --who include the people who make the sets as well as spotlight and sound operators — walked out after Wednesday’s matinee performance and formed a picket line on Dunham Road outside the theater. They said they were tired of working for hourly wages that ranged from $17.50, which is minimum wage, to $20.
Colleen Glynn, the business manager for the union representing the stagehands, said they are seeking a rate that is half of the $43 hourly rate of stagehands who work in Boston theaters.
“We understand it’s a regional theater, but the quality of productions they do in this venue is on a par with what we do in the Boston theaters,” Glynn said. “Why should the stagehands be undervalued and paid less?”
Glynn said the stagehands are also seeking better benefits. The newer hires have no benefits, she said.
Glynn said the stagehands at North Shore Music Theatre approached her in March 2020 about joining the union, Local 11 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. The union now has 23 members who work at North Shore Music Theatre.
“These workers have been undervalued for far too long,” Glynn said. “I’m thrilled we’ve made this much progress. They made an offer today that doesn’t get us exactly where we want to be, but it’s in the right direction. We just want to get the show back up and running, but we needed to take a stand.”
Glynn said the stagehands appreciated the support of the actors’ and musicians’ unions, which agreed to honor their picket line. Hanney had planned to hold Wednesday night’s show without the stagehands, but had to cancel when the actors walked out.
“I know they were surprised by our power (Wednesday),” Glynn said.
Hanney said he was glad to resume business, but also was not pleased with the walkout and its impact on the theater, its customers and other workers.
“My cast (Wednesday) night was literally in tears backstage in the green room,” he said. “I told them, ‘I’ll do whatever I can to try to get the show back on stage.’ Today was got semi-reasonable. I said, ‘This is not how we do this.’ We’re affecting too many people — patrons, bartenders, parking people. People drove a long way to come to the show (Wednesday) night.”
The cancellation came the day after the theater had reopened after being shut down for year and half due to the pandemic. The theater said that anyone holding tickets for the cancelled show can call the box office to reschedule to any other date for “Mamma Mia!”.
Hanney said he “adores” the stagehands and admires the work that they do in creating the sets in the scene shop.
“I always say that’s the most exciting place to be because of the magic that happens there,” he said.
Hanney said he hopes the two sides can reach a final agreement so that it doesn’t threaten the “A Christmas Carol” productions.
“It’s important for us to work together,” he said.
