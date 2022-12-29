SHS sends music students to Conservatory of Music

SALEM — A trip to the New England Conservatory of Music is just music to their ears.
A group of 14 Salem High School wind ensemble, chamber choir and chorus students were recently selected to take part in the Massachusetts Music Educators’ Association Northeastern senior district festival. The event will be held at the New England Conservatory of Music in January.
Several students, noted with asterisks in the photo caption, have also picked up recommendations to audition for the MMEA’s All-State Festival in March.
