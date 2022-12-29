SHS sends music students to Conservatory of Music

Congratulations to the 14 Salem High School Wind Ensemble, Chamber Choir and Chorus students who were recently selected for the Massachusetts Music Educators’ Association Northeastern Senior district festival to be held at the New England Conservatory of Music in January. Pictured, back row, from left: Austin Ryan , Casey Griffin , Max Beauregard , William Napierkowski , Dylan Beauregard, Emi Whitfield and Madison Gilchrist; front row, from left: Alexander MacTaylor , Anna Sokolow , Alessandra Granniss, Julia Rebello, Emma Bouldry, Aaron Dwyer and Jessica Valatka. Also received recommendation to audition for MMEA All-State Festival in March

 Courtesy photo

SALEM — A trip to the New England Conservatory of Music is just music to their ears.

A group of 14 Salem High School wind ensemble, chamber choir and chorus students were recently selected to take part in the Massachusetts Music Educators’ Association Northeastern senior district festival. The event will be held at the New England Conservatory of Music in January.

Several students, noted with asterisks in the photo caption, have also picked up recommendations to audition for the MMEA’s All-State Festival in March.

Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.

