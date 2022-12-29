SHS sends music students to Conservatory of Music

Congratulations to the 14 Salem High School Wind Ensemble, Chamber Choir and Chorus students who were recently selected for the Massachusetts Music Educators’ Association Northeastern Senior district festival to be held at the New England Conservatory of Music in January. Pictured, back row, from left: Austin Ryan , Casey Griffin , Max Beauregard , William Napierkowski , Dylan Beauregard, Emi Whitfield and Madison Gilchrist; front row, from left: Alexander MacTaylor , Anna Sokolow , Alessandra Granniss, Julia Rebello, Emma Bouldry, Aaron Dwyer and Jessica Valatka. Also received recommendation to audition for MMEA All-State Festival in March