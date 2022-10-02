PEABODY — Two children and their mother were struck by a car as they crossed Lynn Street in Peabody Friday afternoon, police said.
The children, ages 5 and 8, were conscious and talking before being taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with serious injuries, Peabody Police spokesman Lt. David Bonfanti confirmed.
The crash occurred around 3 p.m. in the area of 106 Lynn St., the area of a small shopping plaza, and near the intersection with County Street.
The driver of the car that struck the pedestrians, Ovidia Lopez-Esteban, of 43 Henry St., Lynn, was arrested at the scene.
She was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, a passing violation and a marked lanes violation.
The normally busy roadway was shut down for a period of time while officers conducted an investigation. Peabody and state police with the crash reconstruction team are still investigating.
The Peabody Fire Department and Atlantic Ambulance also responded to the scene.