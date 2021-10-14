BEVERLY — Life-sized red silhouettes dotted Beverly Common on Thursday to stand as silent witnesses of domestic violence.
Cindy Baez, the Domestic Violence Unit Director and legal advocate with the Beverly Police Department, was there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with The Silent Witness Project, which was created by Arts Action Against Domestic Violence.
The organizers designed 26 free-standing, life-sized red wooden figures, each bearing the name of a person who once lived, worked, had neighbors, friends, family, children — whose life ended violently at the hands of a spouse, ex-partner, or family member. A 27th figure was added to represent those uncounted murders that went unsolved or were erroneously ruled accidental.