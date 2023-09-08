DANVERS — Silver Scream Con, the horror convention that attracted 5,000 horror movie fans to the North Shore in its debut last year, will be back Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8-10 at The DoubleTree Boston North Shore Hotel in Danvers.
“After the overwhelming success of last year’s inaugural Silver Scream Con, like all good horror flicks, we had to do a sequel,” convention curator and Ice Nine Kills (INK) frontman Spencer Charnas said.
“This year’s lineup sees us joining forces once again with some of my all time favorite horror actors, directors, make-up FX artists and stuntman, from what I consider to be the Golden Age of the silver screen.”
Stars coming to Silver Scream Con 2023 include original Candyman, Tony Todd, Skeet Ulrich (the Scream franchise, The Craft), “Halloween 3” director Tommy Lee Wallace and cast member Tom Atkins, Nadia Teichmann (The Silver Scream), and official convention host, Sirius XM’s star DJ Jose Mangin.
Legendary make-up FX guru Tom Savini (“Friday the 13th,” “Dawn Of The Dead,” and “Creepshow”) will be in attendance, along with masked villains C.J. Graham (Jason from “Friday The 13th VI: Jason Lives”), Tom Morga (Jason from “Friday The 13th V: A New Beginning”), Don Shanks (“Halloween 5 Michael Myers”), and Dick Warlock (Michael Myers from “Halloween II”).
The deceased title character himself, Terry Kiser from “Weekend at Bernie’s,” Chucky’s friend Andy, Alex Vincent from “Child’s Play 1 and 2,” and Academy Award winning make-up FX artist Christopher Nelson (“Halloween” (2018), “Suicide Squad”) will also make appearances.
During the three-day convention, INK and their fan will head south for a sold-out show Saturday night at the Lynn Auditorium.
Additional Silver Scream Con stars include the Terrifer series’ Jenna Kanell and Catherine Corcoran (“Terrifer” and “Terrifer 2”), and Leah Voysey (“Terrifer 2”), as well as the stars of the Infamous Santa slasher, “Silent Night, the Deadly Night” series, Robert Brian Wilson and Eric Freeman.
Joining them will be James A. Janisse and Chelsea Rebecca, hosts of the Dead Meat Youtube Channel.
Silver Scream Con 2023 will also welcome iconic movie critic and genre aficionado Joe Bob Briggs (TNT’s MonsterVision, Casino, Last Drive-In) and Darcy The Mailgirl (co-hosts of Joe Bob’s Drive-In Theater), Scout Taylor Compton (Laurie Strode in “Halloween”), and Christine Elise (Kyle from “Child’s Play” franchise).
“The Silver Scream Con brought horror fanatics and INK fans from all over the world together to celebrate their love of on-screen slaughter,” Spencer said.
“This is the chance for our loyal psychos to not only interact with the band, but to meet the stars of the very films that our music pays tribute to.”
This weekend includes exclusive photo ops, celebrity signings, costume contests, scary-oke and discussion panels hosted by culture journalist Ryan J. Downey.
The Double Tree By Hilton Hotels Boston North Shore is located at 50 Ferncroft Road, Danvers. For tickets or more information, go to www.silverscreamcon.com/