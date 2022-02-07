Fifty years ago, divine intervention changed Stu Irving’s life forever.
A private in the U.S. Army who was stationed in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, the former Beverly High hockey star passed the time by playing tennis with some U.S. doctors and military officers at the compound. He had his father, Bob, send him hockey sticks and pucks that he could shoot on the base against sandbags and bunkers.
Then the 5-foot-7, 160-pound Garden City kid got word that he never thought would come: He was wanted back in the states to try out for the 1972 United States men’s Olympic hockey team, which would be competing in Sapporo, Japan, that February. However, if he didn’t make the squad, he’d be sent back to Vietnam.
A natural gifted left winger who could score in bunches, Irving did everything in his power to show the coaches he belonged: blocking shots, fighting opponents, playing through injury. It paid off as he eventually traded in his Army fatigues for a red, white and blue Team USA hockey sweater, helping his squad to an unexpected silver medal — and a huge parade when he returned home to Beverly later that winter.
How’s that for a miracle on ice?
“It was amazing then, and it’s still amazing to think about now,” said Irving, who turned 73 last week and still lives in Beverly with his wife, Debbie. “So many things had to go right for it to happen ... and when I got my chance, I was going to do everything possible to make sure I kept it.”
A taste of international competition
After a stellar career at Beverly High (Class of 1969) and a year of playing junior hockey for the Thetford Mines Canadiens in Quebec, Irving made the Manchester (N.H.) Black Hawks of the long-defunct New England Amateur League.
One of the goaltenders on that club was Jim Logue, a former Boston College netminder who had played for Team USA at the 1968 Olympics in Grenoble, France. The two developed a fast friendship, and Logue told ‘68 Olympic coach Murray Williamson about the young standout forward.
“Murray was going to coach the ‘72 Olympic team, too, and Jimmy was kind of his eyes and ears on the East Coast,” Irving recalled. “Logey was a big supporter of mine.”
Irving played the entire season in the NEAL and was chosen for an all-star team from the league that faced off against international teams from Canada, Switzerland, Sweden and others in Lake Placid, N.Y. Logue was further impressed with Irving’s play at this showcase and, having some pull with Williamson, told him if he ever wanted to play hockey at that level again to let him know.
But he was drafted into the Army and reported to Fort Dix, N.J. on May 14, 1970 for eight weeks of basic training, then eight more of advanced training before being sent off to Vietnam.
“I figured my hockey career was over,” admitted Irving, who has two children: daughter Ashley (Rollins) and son Andrew, the latter a former BHS star in his own right and a current assistant coach for the boys hockey team.
Vietnam beckons
That July, while Irving was still in the states, Logue called the Irving’s home in Beverly asking if Stu was around; there was going to be a tryout for the 1971 U.S. National team soon, and Williams would be there. Appraised of the situation, Logue (who went on to serve as an assistant hockey coach at Salem State, among others) began making some phone calls on Irving’s behalf.
“USA Hockey had some folks in the Pentagon who apparently wanted me to come back for the tryouts,” Irving remembered, “so my captain calls me in and asked if I played hockey. When I told him ‘Yes sir’, he said ‘You’re supposed to report this week for a tryout’ and gave me a 48-hour pass to return home.
“I hadn’t been on skates for so long, but I did whatever was needed to make that team. I pulled my groin by the third day.”
After Irving got his orders to ship off to Vietnam, he made the most of his 30 days at home by calling Logue nearly every day to see if he’d make the team or not. Logue said he could make no guarantees, but he’d do whatever he could to help. Irving worked out like crazy in the interim, riding his bike 25 miles a day or more to stay in shape while skating whenever he could.
Irving went back to Fort Dix in October and proceeded to the overseas barracks with a group that was headed to Vietnam. He mentioned to the Army captain there that he was waiting to hear if he was going to make the U.S. National hockey team and asked if he knew about that. So Irving spent another week in a holding barracks in New Jersey before officially getting the word: despite Logue’s best efforts, it probably wasn’t going to happen.
“I figured that was the end of that,” said Irving. “I went over to Vietnam and didn’t think much more about it.”
Make the team — or else
A mail clerk in Vietnam, Irving was in the country for 11 months when he was informed by one of his tennis-playing doctors in early September that he had a plane ticket for Irving to go from Vietnam to Minnesota. The captain at the compound confirmed it: he had orders for Irving to report to Minnesota and try out for the 1972 U.S. Olympic hockey team starting Sept. 15.
After processing himself out of the country and heading to Saigon to wait on standby, he flew from Vietnam to an Air Force base in California, caught a red eye home to see his parents quickly and get in a few hockey practices with long-time Beverly friend (and future Salem State and University of Vermont coach) Mike Gilligan out in Fitchburg before heading out to Minnesota.
The only catch: if Irving was cut from the team, he’d be sent back to Vietnam.
“Being a big supporter of mine, Logey told Murray Williamson, ‘Stu’ll be rusty, so give him as long as you can to prove himself’,” Irving said.
That he did. Surviving the first cut, the left winger went to Bemidji (Minn.) State for training camp, which got cut down to approximately 30 players, and that group went on to play college teams, American Hockey League squads, and even eight games against the vaunted Russians “which was probably the best thing we ever did,” said Irving.
In the last of those eight pre-Olympic matchups against Russia, Irving scored a pair of goals against Vladislav Tretiak, considered one of the world’s all-time best goaltenders, in an 11-4 USA loss at Madison Square Garden. The next morning, he and his center, Needham’s Robbie Ftorek, were called up to a suite by the USA Hockey brass and told they’d be heading with the team to Japan.
From Minnesota to Colorado they went to get fitted for Team USA outfits, then to Tokyo for a night before heading to Sapporo. Irving and Ftorek played on a line with right wing Ron Naslund, who was selling insurance before trying out for, and making, the squad.
“Robbie and I nicknamed him ‘Daddy Nas’ because he was 28 years old, I was only 22 and Robbie had just turned 20,” Irving recalled with a chuckle.
Silver medalists
Placed in the ‘B’ Pool in the two-bracketed, 14-team Olympic draw, the Americans had to beat Switzerland in a round-robin game to be eligible for a medal. They did, 5-3, with Irving scoring the fifth goal on a wraparound from behind the net.
In the medal round, Team USA lost to Sweden, beat Czechoslovakia, and lost to the eventual gold medalists from Russia before upsetting Finland (4-1) and knocking off Poland (6-1). Because the Americans and the Czechs finished with the same record, Irving’s squad wound up with the silver medal based on their head-to-head victory.
Stu Irving never went back to Vietnam. He considered playing pro hockey close to home for the New England Whalers of the World Hockey Association before Williamson helped him land with the NHL’s Minnesota North Stars. Although he never played in a regular season game for the big club, he spent a month with their AHL team in Jacksonville before playing 11 years for the organization’s International Hockey League team in Saginaw, Mich. Irving played three more seasons in the IHL following his Saginaw stint, then went on to serve as an assistant coach at Merrimack College for 14 years.
Before any of that, there was a huge parade for him in Beverly after the Olympics. His parents and grandparents got an escort from state troopers from Logan Airport back home, and the parade took him throughout downtown back to Beverly Farms.
There are plans in the works to have a 50th team reunion in Florida this summer, near where Williamson has a condo.
“Great times with great guys,” said Irving. “I’m grateful I got the change to be part of it all.”
