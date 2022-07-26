SALEM — The swapping of visitors isn’t happening like it used to, but the exchange of gifts and culture between Salem and its sister city in Japan is still going strong.
The relationship between Salem and Ota, Japan, will be celebrated this Saturday with an in-person event at Peabody Essex Museum — where the relationship was formed 31 years ago in 1991. The event is free and begins at 1 p.m.
This celebration was supposed to take place in November for the 30th anniversary of the relationship. The exchange of guests, which has been a tradition for decades, was to play out then, too. But a surge in COVID-19 cases in both cities put a halt to all of that, said Peter Dolan, a long-time organizer and member of the partnership.
But this year, the two cities have shared in another exchange: sisterly signage. A new marker along the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall explains the partnership, with a similar sign in Ota inverted in almost every way: subject, language usage, and more.
“We really wanted it to mirror the museum (by facing it), because it all started because of them,” Dolan said. “And for the party in particular, we wanted it up for the celebration.”
The Ota sign in Salem outlines Ota’s place within Japan’s capital city of Tokyo and outlines how the two cities became intertwined.
“In 1984, the Peabody Museum of Salem (previously known as the Peabody Academy of Science and now known as the Peabody Essex Museum) became sister museums with the Folk Museum in Ota City,” the sign reads, “through connections brought about by the then-museum curator and discoverer of the Omori Shell Mounds, Dr. Edward S. Morse.”
Ota has a thematically identical sign on Salem being displayed, one that flips all the aspects of the sign. Where Salem’s sign talks about Ota, Ota’s talks about Salem. Japanese characters appear above their English translation.
“It really came out well,” Dolan said. “That map you see on it is exactly reversed. So it shows Salem with the map of the United States, and the little subsections of Salem, a description of what Salem is.”
Dolan said the Salem sign was donated by his family, which includes Erin Dolan and children Kyla, 17, and Kira, 15. City Hall partnered on the effort to have it erected within the public right of way, he explained.
The declaration uniting the two cities was signed in 1991, at which points they began hosting each other on varying cycles. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ota adults and students frequently visited Salem and stayed with host families, while Salem guests have alternated between adults and students to send over to Ota. The trips to Japan have often coincided with and attended ceremonies remembering the bombing of Hiroshima in World War II, which took place on the opposite side of Honshu, the largest island that makes up Japan.
“I’ve lived there and represented the city, and now I’ve been bringing groups back and forth,” Dolan said. “Right now, over 2,300 people have gone back and forth.”
While the pandemic has iced trips to Tokyo for the time being, the two cities still remain in touch. Gifts frequently go back and forth, and so too do the celebrations.
“Their students did a bunch of videos explaining Japanese and school life that they sent to our middle schools,” Dolan said. “We’ve really tried to keep it alive as much as we can without physically seeing each other.”
The ceremony at Peabody Essex on Saturday will include Salem Mayors Neil Harrington (who signed the original agreement and is today town manager in Salisbury) and Kim Driscoll, Consulate-General of Japan Setsuo Ohmori, and others who’ve played a role in the relationship over the past three decades. It won’t be broadcast live in Ota on account of time differences — it’ll be closer to 2 a.m. in Ota while Salem’s running its ceremony — but a recording will be made and translated by PEM to be played soon to those in Ota, according to Dolan.
For more on Salem’s sister city relationship with Ota, visit salemotace.org.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.