PEABODY — Six locals have been recognized for their dedication to educating the city's youth with this year’s George Peabody Legacy Award.
Given by the Peabody Education Foundation, the award honors Peabody’s educators and philanthropists who have gone above and beyond in supporting local students.
This year’s honorees are retired educators Karlyne L. Furnari, Fran Gallugi and Rosemary Slattery, current teacher Keri Kinnaly, retired Northshore Mall general manager Mark Whiting and Peabody Education Foundation chairman David Gravel.
“They attend to the social and emotional needs of their students, making a lasting, positive impact by providing a progressive learning atmosphere meeting the needs of every, individual child,” the foundation said in a statement.
“In these days of global pandemic, the traditional ways of educating students have been severely disrupted,” the statement said. “Teachers and community members are rising to the challenge by providing an education that goes beyond just academics.”
An awards ceremony for this year’s honorees will be held at the Higgins Middle School on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. Visit https: peabodyedfoundation.org to purchase tickets for the event.