MARBLEHEAD — With six contested races and two Proposition 2 1/2 overrides on the ballot, it's hard to imagine where voters will begin when they hit the polls in Tuesday's annual town elections.
Leading the ballot is a seven-person race for all five seats on the newly renamed Select Board, where all five incumbents — Jackie Belf-Becker, Erin Noonan, Alexa Singer, Moses Grader, and James Nye — seek to return and two challengers — James Full and Bret Murray — aim to play spoiler. Those elected to the body will in part oversee the use of money raised by one of two overrides on the ballot: Question 1, which would pay for a five-year road and sidewalk management program to the tune of about $12.5 million.
On the opposite corner of the ballot's contested races, a three-way race for School Committee has one incumbent fending against two challengers for two three-year seats. Similarly, Question 2 on the ballot is a Proposition 2 1/2 tax override to provide an extra $3.1 million to supplement the town's School Department budget.
Belf-Becker, an incumbent from Nonantum Road, seeks an 18th straight year on the Select Board.
"I love being on the board. I enjoy the process of budgeting," she said. "I understand the town, understand needing to be fiscally responsible while addressing services that Marbleheaders rely on."
If re-elected, Belf-Becker would keep a laser focus on the condition of roads and sidewalks in town, especially as the same election she's running in includes a debt exclusion override to fund several years of improvements.
"If the override passes, the infusion of money would allow the town to make improvements," Belf-Becker said. "The money we get from the state on an annual basis, Chapter 90, never allows us to really finish what we're trying to do with roads and sidewalks, and trees too, because there isn't enough money in what they're giving us to finish a project successfully."
Full, a challenger from Cheever Avenue, has lived in Marblehead for half of his 52-year life. The other half has been spent serving in the military, from which he retired in 2018.
"I got upset with the way things were going in town with finances, with overrides, with budgets and everything else," Full said in explaining his decision to run. "I figured I couldn't sit on the couch and complain if I didn't at least get off the couch to try."
If elected, Full would place special attention on the community's elderly, he explained.
"If we're going to keep pounding on the senior citizens and elderly with overrides and general overrides, and the property taxes keep climbing... one of my focuses will be getting good tax abatement for senior citizens that qualify and try to help them stay in town," Full said. "It isn't right to force elderly on fixed incomes out of their homes."
Erin Noonan, an incumbent from Beverly Avenue, seeks to follow her first year on the board with a second "to continue to bring my vocal perspective as a returning resident with a young family and professional skill set. I am action-oriented at a time where this town needs to take steps forward."
If re-elected, Noonan's leading priority will be the smooth transition of power to Marblehead's next town administrator, which she explained comes as the town will continue work on housing production, economic recovery, and harbor and coastal resiliency plans, "which set forth great vision but will need courage and leadership to bring about."
"We must address a myriad of issues that face us. Most pressing is ensuring the short- and long-term financial health of the town," she said. "The single greatest priority for FY ’23 will be for the Select Board to lead a collaborative process across town government to develop and present a plan to the town that addresses the structural imbalances in our budget."
Alexa Singer, a Cheever Avenue resident and also a single-term incumbent, aims to continue her work on the community's climate action plan, improving infrastructure and "ensuring Marblehead's long-term fiscal health."
That comes not just as the ballot includes two overrides, but the town gears up for work toward an effectively guaranteed general override for next year's Town Meeting.
"There are several areas of municipal government Marblehead needs to continue focusing on," Singer said. "One of the greatest challenges is addressing our current financial situation. I am a vocal advocate for sound fiscal management, especially in the areas of infrastructure, repairs, and replacements. We know what to do. There are well-established best practices for municipal governments. Moving forward, we must rely less on free cash, while exercising responsible ways to balance the budget. This will allow other important initiatives to receive the funding necessary for success."
Also appearing on the ballot for Select Board but not responding to invitations to participate in this story are: incumbent candidates Moses Grader, of Pearl Street, and James Nye, of Garfield Street; and challenger Bret Murray, of Abbot Street.