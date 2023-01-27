BOSTON — The right to counsel when someone’s liberty is at stake is guaranteed by the Constitution.
But in many other life-altering circumstances — think eviction, a dispute over unemployment or public assistance benefits, or falling victim to financial fraud — it is not.
The chief justice of the state’s highest court on Thursday called on lawmakers to support a requested $49 million in the state’s fiscal 2024 budget to continue closing that gap.
“Our legal system is dedicated to the principle of providing equal justice for all,” Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly Budd said in prepared remarks for the annual event now called Talk to the Hill.
“But too often we fall short of that ideal because many people still lack the resources they need to present their cases in the courts,” Budd said. “And our legal aid organizations, who work tirelessly, simply do not have enough funding to provide counsel for everyone who comes to them seeking help.”
The annual event (once known as Walk to the Hill prior to going virtual during the pandemic) is organized by the Equal Justice Coalition, a group that includes the Massachusetts Legal Assistance Corporation, the state-funded program that provides low-income residents with assistance in civil proceedings, along with the Massachusetts and Boston Bar Associations.
“Everybody in crisis who needs a lawyer should have a lawyer,” said Equal Justice Coalition member Louis Tompros.
But that’s not always the case, said Tompros, an intellectual property partner at WilmerHale, who served as moderator for the event.
The Massachusetts Legal Assistance Corporation uses its funds to support legal aid programs around the state. Those funds go toward salaries for attorneys and support staff.
Even those who qualify, however, are turned away nearly half the time, Tompros said. The “turnaway” rate is currently 47%. A few years ago, it was worse, at 57%.
Even as the programs are able to help more people, however, the demand has spiked, particularly in the area of unemployment claims, evictions and domestic abuse cases.
Gov. Maura Healey, in her prepared remarks, called on lawmakers to “level the playing field” for low-income residents and people of color, two groups that are disproportionately affected by potentially life-altering civil proceedings. Healey added another category: Victims of fraud.
Budd cited statistics showing that in the past several years, disputes over unemployment claims have quadrupled, and requests for help with housing, domestic abuse and immigration have jumped by 20% or more.
“The need is clear,” Budd said.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis