BEVERLY — The state's highest court has upheld a decision denying medical parole to James Carver, the man convicted of setting a fire that killed 15 people in the Elliott Chambers rooming house in Beverly back in 1984.
Department of Corrections Commissioner Carol Mici "relied on appropriate factors in making her determination that the plaintiff does not qualify for medical parole," and that her decision was not arbitrary or capricious, Supreme Judicial Court Justice Elspeth Cypher wrote for the court in a 43-page decision released Monday.
Carver was 56 and suffering from a long list of serious medical issues when he applied for medical parole in September 2020. At that point, he was more than 30 years into his 15 concurrent life sentences for murder, following his 1989 conviction.
It was one of two efforts by Carver, who has maintained for decades that he did not set the fire, to win release — he is also pursuing a motion for a new trial based in part on new developments in fire science that, his lawyers suggest, point to an alternate cause of the blaze. (He has not sought traditional parole despite being eligible to do so).
Mici concluded that while Carver does suffer from a number of medical issues, his conditions do not preclude him from posing a potential danger to public safety if released, one of the factors the commissioner is required to consider in deciding whether to grant medical parole.
One of the central issues in the appeal was a June 2020 confrontation between Carver and MCI Shirley correctional officers who intervened in what appeared to be an attempted suicide.
The commissioner concluded that Carver was still capable of engaging in physical confrontations that could present a risk to public safety.
Carver's attorney in the medical parole effort, Sharon Sullivan-Puccini, had argued that the video revealed the extent to which he is debilitated.
But after his lawyer persuaded a judge to order that Mici view surveillance video from the confrontation and reconsider her decision, the commissioner's opinion did not change.
The SJC also reviewed that video, and found that it "corroborates, or at the very least, does not refute, the statements in the reports," Cypher wrote.
"The video of this incident depicted the plaintiff's attempt to hang a sheet on the wall of his cell, until he was interrupted by correction officers," Cypher wrote. "The officers began to remove everything from the plaintiff's cell, and the plaintiff lunged on his bed to try to grab his wheelchair before they removed it. There is no audio to the video, but it appears that the plaintiff argued with the officers as they removed things from his cell. As officers attempted to pull the sheets off the bed, the plaintiff pulled them back in a struggle with the officers. He took off his watch and threw it; the watch landed on the ground beside one of the officers, and another officer picked it up.
"Next, the plaintiff made a motion toward an officer, and the officers pinned him to the bed," the justice continued. "As the lieutenant held down the plaintiff on the bed, the plaintiff wrapped his legs around the lieutenant's leg. The lieutenant punched the plaintiff during the struggle. Eventually, six officers responded to this incident, and four tried to secure the plaintiff's hands and feet. The officers removed the plaintiff's clothes and held him down on his side. After a few minutes, it appeared that an officer tried to take off the plaintiff's foot restraints. In response, the plaintiff kicked his feet and struggled with the officers again. The officers then left the plaintiff restrained, placed him flat on his stomach, and closed the door to his cell."
"The commissioner's discussion of the use of force incident is not contradicted by anything that appeared in the video," the court wrote.
The court also found that it was appropriate for Mici to consider Carver's disciplinary history in prison involving fights, removing a blade from a razor, possessing contraband, and lying, a 2009 risk assessment, the Essex District Attorney's opposition, and the facts of the case.
Carver, the court wrote, "set fire to a building and killed fifteen people."
Although he suffers from numerous serious medical conditions, which are stable, the court continued, and has limitations to his mobility and other functions, he is able to feed himself, shower, dress, and communicate. He is also able to take care of certain medical issues, and operate and transfer in and out of a wheelchair, the court found.
"With that in mind, and after consideration of the facts of the present case, we conclude that the commissioner's determination that the plaintiff would pose a public safety risk on release is supported by the record," Cypher wrote.
The court also found that with Carver and his lawyer submitting a medical parole plan with his request, it was not necessary for the prison superintendent to develop a separate plan, something Carver's lawyer had argued was required by the law.
"It would make little sense to require the superintendent to create an additional medical parole plan where the plaintiff has provided a comprehensive plan, and where the superintendent does not voice his or her disagreement with the plan," Cypher wrote. "Because the superintendent included this plan in his recommendation, he fulfilled his requirement to submit a medical parole plan to the commissioner."
The Salem News has reached out to Sullivan-Puccini for comment on the decision.