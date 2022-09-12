BEVERLY — A lawyer for James Carver, the man convicted of killing 15 people in a 1984 fire in a Beverly rooming house, told the state’s highest court that the Department of Corrections is intentionally “narrowing” the categories for prisoners seeking medical parole under the state’s 2018 compassionate release law.
Carver, 57, was one of two men serving life sentences whose appeals for release were heard by the Supreme Judicial Court on Friday. Lawyers for both argued that the DOC and Commissioner Carol Mici are failing to abide by the Legislature’s intent by essentially requiring inmates to be on a deathbed before granting release.
They are asking the court to clarify the meaning of “permanent incapacitation” — and to include cognitive decline, such as dementia, in that definition.
Sharon Sullivan-Puccini, who represents Carver in his medical parole case, told the court she and lawyers from the state public defenders office and Prisoners Legal Services (which filed a friend of the court brief) believe the Legislature did not intend for prisoners to be at death’s door to qualify, and that the DOC’s reliance on an inmate’s ability to independently perform tasks like changing clothes, eating and using the toilet is misplaced.
“The inmates do not have to be totally incapacitated to the point where they cannot function,” Sullivan-Puccini argued. “Permanent incapacitation does not mean total incapacitation.”
Justice Scott Kafker noted that the DOC may have “dropped the ball” by not collaborating with Carver on a medical release plan under the statute, Carver’s lawyer did submit a release plan for Mici to take into consideration.
Scott McLean, a lawyer for the DOC, suggested that the commissioner was first entitled to make a decision regarding a potential risk to public safety before planning for release; in Carver’s case, the DOC had already concluded that Carver could still pose a risk to public safety by the nature of his crime.
But that raised a question as to whether a person serving time for a bank robbery would have a better shot at release because that crime requires someone to be more physically mobile than someone lighting a match.
McLean acknowledged that there is an individualized determination based on the facts of each applicant’s case.
Justice Dalila Wendlandt said the court is only able to take into consideration whether Mici abused her discretion.
Sullivan-Puccini argued that the commissioner had done so, by failing to appropriately weigh a video of a confrontation between Carver and correctional officers.
Mici has made “substantial” legal errors by failing to take part in developing a plan for medical parole for Carver.
Carver suffers from several medical conditions, including prostate cancer but was not found to be terminally ill by the medical provider for the DOC.
In a separate proceeding, Carver is also seeking again to have his 1989 conviction overturned and to be granted a new trial in the case, citing developments in fire investigation techniques that, his lawyers argue, show that the fire may have been accidental in origin and not intentionally set.
