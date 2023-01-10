PEABODY — Several justices of the state’s highest court on Monday appeared skeptical of arguments by the lawyer for a man convicted of killing a Peabody couple nearly six years ago.
Wes Doughty, 45, is serving back-to-back life terms for the 2017 murders of Mark Greenlaw, 37, and Jennifer O’Connor, 40, inside a “drug house” on Farm Avenue.
His appellate lawyer, Jeffrey Baler, argues that Doughty didn’t get a fair trial based on “a number of issues combined,” and that he should either get a new trial or the court should reduce his verdicts from two counts of first-degree murder to second-degree murder and manslaughter.
Baler argued that a witness — the girlfriend of the man convicted as an accessory — improperly raised the idea that Doughty had also raped O’Connor in the jury’s minds when she unexpectedly testified about hearing O’Connor ask, “If you’re going to rape me, kill me first.” A rape charge was dropped prior to trial.
“It’s not saying she knew there was a rape, but it’s bringing rape into the case,” Baler told the justices. He said it was enough of a concern that the prosecutor had met with the witness before her testimony to caution her.
“Isn’t that different from the statement she heard the victim make?” Chief Justice Kim Budd — who spent part of her childhood in Peabody — asked the lawyer.
“This trial was a two-week trial, and as far as I can determine, this is the only comment,” that referred to the potential of a rape, Justice Serge Georges later said.
“That’s true,” Baler conceded. But he added, “rape is a pretty shocking thing,” and that the “out of the blue” nature of the statement was “hugely prejudicial.”
Baler also argues that when the rape charge was dropped before trial, the indictments should have been re-numbered so that jurors would not have had further opportunity to wonder why there was a gap.
Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Janssen suggested that the trial judge, Timothy Feeley, properly excluded statements about hearing sex noises and Doughty leaving his DNA on the victim, and that the prosecutor’s questions were intended to elicit testimony about how O’Connor suffered. “This was a fleeting, single statement in a very lengthy trial,” Janssen argued. “I think it’s speculative to make the leap that because the indictments were missing a number it had to be a rape charge.”
She also said she did not believe it was likely to have had an effect on the outcome given the brutality and number of wounds inflicted on O’Connor.
Baler also argued that jurors should have been allowed to consider evidence of mental impairment due to Doughty’s daily drug use as well as statements by witnesses that “he was a weird dude” and his odd behavior when arrested, such as trying to call attention to himself.
Justice Scott Kafker disagreed. “Being an idiot, being weird is not mental impairment,” Kafker said. “You’re asking us to push the law pretty intensely.” He said he does not believe that the evidence comes close to meeting the standard for finding mental impairment.
The justices also cited prior court holdings, including a recent case involving a defendant who was concussed but was not deemed mentally impaired.
Janssen, the prosecutor, said there was no evidence to support any consideration of mental impairment, pointing to Doughty’s actions before and after the crime, including telling his co-defendant, Michael Hebb, that he would be standing between two lion statues outside the home, and wrapping and trying to burn the victims bodies and other evidence.
“There’s no question about mental clarity,” Janssen told the justices.
Members of the O’Connor and Greenlaw families were in court and watching online, Janssen told the justices.
A ruling is expected within 120 days.