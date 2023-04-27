BOSTON — More than 27,000 drunk driving cases can now be reconsidered in light of “egregious government misconduct” in the State Police Office of Alcohol Testing, the state Supreme Judicial Court ruled Wednesday.
Under the decision for Commonwealth vs. Hallinan, those convicted of an OUI in Massachusetts between June 1, 2011, and April 18, 2019, are “entitled to a conclusive presumption of egregious government misconduct” and may motion to withdraw guilty pleas and ask for new trials.
Their breath test results must also be excluded in any new trial since their right to due process was violated, the court said in its decision.
The Draeger Alcotest 9510 breathalyzer is used by all police departments and state police in Massachusetts. As the court discovered, these devices were improperly calibrated during this eight-year period.
Lawyers also learned during hearings on the reliability of these devices that the state Office of Alcohol Testing, which oversees the breathalyzers, had intentionally withheld damaging information about calibration failures in some of the machines.
“For 27,000 people, this is the chance for vindication,” said Murat Erkan, the defense attorney in this case. “It doesn’t reset the balance because you can’t take back the lost jobs, the time they spent at these programs, getting around without a license, but it at least gives them the chance to have a fair shake, which they were deprived of in the beginning.”
His client, Lindsay Hallinan, took this breath test when she was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint in Beverly in 2013.
The test found that she had a blood alcohol content of .23 at the time, more than three times over the legal limit. She also failed a field sobriety test, prosecutors said, and would be placed on probation after admitting to sufficient facts in her drunk driving case.
Had she known about the issues with the breathalyzer at the time, she would have tried to challenge the device at trial, Erkan said.
Hallinan requested to withdraw her admission to sufficient facts, which acts as a guilty plea in this circumstance, and asked for a new trial after learning this information. Yet she was turned down and had to appeal it — something the SJC ruled shouldn’t have happened.
“In this case, the judge erred in denying the defendant’s motion to withdraw her admission to sufficient facts, and her motion should have been allowed,” the court wrote in its decision.
Hallinan is now allowed to withdraw her motion to withdraw her admission to sufficient facts, the court said. If she chooses not to withdraw her motion, “the decision denying her motion to withdraw her admission shall be reversed, and the case shall proceed consistent with this opinion,” according to the decision.
Erkan expects to return to court for a new trial in Hallinan’s drunk driving case.
“Now the DA’s office will have to decide, ‘Am I going to go through with this prosecution against Ms. Hallinan or are we going to say she’s been through enough,’” Erkan said. “In my experience, I think she would have a very high likelihood of winning that trial.”
This is the third major case in the state over the last few decades where misconduct in state labs has interfered with defendants’ rights to a fair trial, Erkan said, referencing cases involving state drug lab employees Annie Dookhan and Sonja Farak, who were discovered to be falsifying drug test results.
As a result of those scandals, thousands of drug convictions have since been overturned.
Wednesday’s SJC ruling won’t automatically overturn guilty verdicts or automatically give those convicted of OUIs during this period a fair trial. That’s up to them to pursue individually, despite calls from the Committee for Public Counsel Services and the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers for the state to vacate or dismiss all affected defendants’ cases upon this ruling.
Still, the Hallinan win is a place for these defendants to start finding justice, Erkan said.
“On a broader level, this case is yet another example of a state that’s been ravaged by scandals at the heart of one of the most important engines of prosecution: Forensic science,” Erkan said. “For those who have not yet obtained relief, the door is now open for them to ask for a second chance — to have a court proceeding that’s not tainted by misrepresentations about evidence.”
