BOSTON — The state’s highest court is now considering whether an agreement by prosecutors to not use nearly a decade’s worth of breath test results in all but the most serious drunken driving cases goes far enough to address misconduct by the state lab that oversees the tests.
The Supreme Judicial Court’s decision could affect approximately 27,000 people who were convicted of or admitted to drunken driving between 2011 and 2019 based on results from the Draeger Alcotest 9510 — a breath test machine that all police departments and state police use in Massachusetts
Those devices were subsequently discovered to have been improperly calibrated — then during hearings on their reliability, lawyers learned that the state Office of Alcohol Testing, the lab that oversees the machines, had intentionally withheld damaging information about calibration failures in some of the machines.
Lindsay Hallinan, a North Shore resident at the time, was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint in Beverly in 2013 and took the breath test, revealing a result of .23 (nearly three times the legal limit).
Prosecutors say she also failed field sobriety tests. She subsequently admitted to driving drunk and was placed on probation.
But she and her lawyer, Murat Erkan, say that had Hallinan known about the issues with the machine at the time, she would have sought to challenge them at trial.
When she tried to ask for a new trial after learning of the lab’s misconduct, however, she was turned down — leading to her appeal.
Erkan argues that she and the other 27,000 defendants who admitted to drunk driving or were convicted based on the results should be presumptively entitled to a new trial. He called it a matter of “fundamental fairness.”
The state’s public defender agency and a group representing the private defense bar argue in a friend of the court brief that the court should go even further, dismissing all drunken driving convictions involving the use of the Alcotest 9510 from 2011 until 2019.
And some of the justices appeared to be considering just that — even as the acknowledged the impact that either outcome would likely have.
Leaving it up to individual judges in different courts to decide whether someone wins a new trial potentially injects “a level of arbitrariness,” Justice Serge Georges suggested.
“The lack of a breath test in an (operating under the influence) case is huge,” Justice David Lowy said. “Did you feel like that when you were on the other side as a prosecutor?”
Erkan acknowledged that a breath test result “is the gold standard. It’s the evidence that makes an OUI case untirable.”
But that is also “pernicious,” because a failed breath test also shakes the confidence someone might have in his or her innocence, Erkan argued. “They’re taking the breath test because they think they’re going to pass,” he said.
Essex County assistant district attorney David O’Sullivan suggested that the agreement not to use the Drager Alcotest results was enough of a sanction to deter the Office of Alcohol Testing from future misconduct. “The message was clearly sent,” O’Sullivan argued.
He also argued that defendants always have the right to ask for an exchange of evidence prior to a decision to plead guilty, a process known as discovery — and that Hallinan did not opt for that.
Georges, who like Lowy spent time as a district court judge, pointed out that a quick decision to plead guilty or admit sufficient facts is “not unusual,” for a host of reasons, including the fact that a license suspension places a significant burden on “some folks who just need to go on with their lives.”
Georges also noted that while just a small number of the 27,000 people notified that they might be eligible for a new trial have sought one, it could simply be because they cannot afford to hire a lawyer for that purpose.
The Committee for Public Counsel Services and the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers argued in their brief that the court “should vacate and dismiss all affected defendants’ cases based on (the Office of Alcohol Testing’s) systemic wrongdoing.”
The lawyers argue that the agency’s conduct in withholding relevant information from the court was “egregiously impermissible,” and that anyone who offered a plea based on breath test results was victimized by that conduct.
They compare it to the situations involving state drug lab employees Annie Dookhan and Sonja Farak, who were discovered to be falsifying drug test results, a situation that ultimately led to thousands of drug convictions being vacated.
O’Sullivan suggested that was different because unlike in drug cases, drunken driving cases usually include other evidence of impairment besides breath test results, such as officer’s observations and field sobriety tests.
