PEABODY — A man serving consecutive life sentences for the murders of a Peabody couple inside a Farm Avenue home back in 2017 is asking the state’s highest court to either reduce the jury’s verdicts or grant him a new trial.
Wes Doughty, 45, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the February 2017 deaths of Mark Greenlaw, 37, who was shot in the face at close range, and Jennifer O’Connor, 40, who was stabbed and slashed more than 20 times.
Doughty is serving the back-to-back life sentences without parole, along with concurrent sentences for carjacking and kidnapping a Middleton man, and for attempting to start a fire to burn the bodies and other evidence, at MCI Norfolk.
On Monday, Doughty’s current attorney will ask the Supreme Judicial Court to find that his September 2019 trial was unfair on several grounds and that Doughty is guilty of no more than second-degree murder in O’Connor’s death and manslaughter in Greenlaw’s death.
Jeffrey Baler, Doughty’s appellate lawyer, contends that trial Judge Timothy Feeley should have declared a mistrial after a witness testified that she heard O’Connor tell Doughty, “If you’re going to rape me, kill me first.”
Witness Tina Cummiskey had already been instructed not to refer to other statements and testimony regarding a possible sexual assault after prosecutors dropped a rape charge against Doughty prior to trial.
Feeley concluded, however, that the testimony did not say whether or not a rape had taken place. and the original trial attorney expressed concern that asking the judge to instruct jurors to disregard the testimony would only draw more attention to it.
Assistant district attorney Kathryn Janssen argued that the statement was not something trial prosecutor Kate MacDougall had previously been told and not one she was expecting when she asked Cummiskey what she’d heard from another room in the home during the murders.
Baler also contends that jurors should have been able to consider Doughty’s impairment by daily crack cocaine use as a mitigating circumstance, given testimony about his “odd” behavior after his arrest, such as offering to drive police officers back to Massachusetts, rattling his handcuffs at an airport, and telling a cleric on the plane, “I’m evil.”
Doughty, Baler argued, killed Greenlaw in the “heat of passion” over what he perceived as Greenlaw’s neglect of the elderly homeowner, David Moise, and that the verdict should have been manslaughter; as to O’Connor, he suggests the verdict should be reduced to second-degree murder.
Janssen counters that nothing about Doughty’s conduct during and after the killings suggests impairment, pointing to Doughty’s ability to plan to hide and destroy evidence by enlisting the help of another man in the home, Michael Hebb, to wrap the bodies in cellophane, body bags and rugs, and carry them and other evidence to the basement, douse them with flammable liquid, run a hose from an acetylene torch he’d used as a welder to the basement and then flee when he learned police were nearby.
Doughty went to the home of a friend in Middleton, where he explained the situation he was in, and then the following day waited outside a nearby restaurant for a patron to come out, then followed him to his car and forced him into the passenger seat.
That man, Kenneth Metz, eventually escaped after Doughty stopped in South Boston, but not before hearing multiple statements by Doughty about the crimes.
Doughty drove the stolen Honda to South Carolina, where he was found panhandling outside a Waffle House and arrested.
Baler also contends that MacDougall improperly “appealed to emotion” of jurors when she told them in her closing that Greenlaw and O’Connor deserved a chance to live their lives and that she “misstated” the evidence when she suggested that Doughty took “pleasure” in killing O’Connor.
Janssen, in her brief, disputes both claims, saying that MacDougall made a brief reference to the substance abuse struggles of the victims in a permissible effort to humanize them and ask jurors not to dismiss them as mere drug addicts. and the prosecutor, Janssen argued, made a reasonable inference as to Doughty’s state of mind, noting that rather than kill O’Connor quickly, which he could have done with the same gun he used to kill Greenlaw, Doughty inflicted multiple wounds that caused O’Connor to die over the course of minutes, aware of what was happening to her.
Two other arguments by Baler deal with a claim by a woman selected as an alternate juror that another juror had expressed an opinion about the case earlier in the trial.
Feeley had found the woman not to be credible, however, after other jurors said they did not hear the alleged comments. The judge also questioned why the alternate juror waited until the end of the trial to bring the matter to the attention of the court.
In Massachusetts, all first-degree murder convictions are subject to automatic appeal to the SJC.
Supreme Judicial Court arguments are livestreamed and also posted online.
