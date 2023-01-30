BOSTON — Good government groups want the state’s highest court to overturn a decision by former Attorney General Maura Healey to reject a ballot question calling for limits on campaign spending by political action committees.
A lawsuit filed by several Massachusetts voters, which goes before the state Supreme Judicial Court next month, argues that the AG’s office erred when it rejected a petition to limit contributions to super PACS and other groups.
The proposal, filed in June, called for putting a question on the 2024 ballot to set a $500 per year limit on individual contributions to regular political committees and a $5,000 per year limit for contributions to independent expenditure, or super PACs.
But Healey’s office rejected the “End to Super PACs Act” proposal in September, saying it is “inconsistent” with the state’s initiative petition law because it would “violate free speech rights” afforded by the state constitution.
“Courts across the country have uniformly held that limits on contributions to independent expenditure PACs — like those at issue in this proposed law — violate free speech protections,” Anne Sterman, deputy chief of the AG office’s government bureau, wrote in a two-page letter rejecting the proposal.
Two groups of voters filed separate complaints challenging the AG’s decision, and the full SJC agreed to merge the lawsuits and take up the issue. Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for Feb. 6, according to the Trial Court’s calendar.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs argue in court filings that the initiative petition should have been certified by the AG’s office, arguing in part that contributions to super PACs are less protected than other forms of speech under the state constitution.
“The Attorney General should not refuse a petition unless it is reasonably clear that a proposal contains an excluded matter,” lawyers for the plaintiffs wrote.
The plaintiffs aren’t asking the court to set limits on campaign contribution limits but want justices to order the AG’s office to certify the petition and give them until the end of the year to gather signatures to qualify for the 2024 ballot.
“This is really about allowing us to continue the process so that it can be presented to the voters,” said Courtney Hostetler, senior counsel for the group Free Speech for People, which represents several plaintiffs in the case.
In Massachusetts, the sky’s the limit for contributions to ballot question committees. Unlike contributions to individual candidates, donations to referendum campaigns are unrestricted, and corporations often get involved, as do special interests, labor unions and others.
Good-government advocates say the influx of big money means grassroots campaigns are often outspent by special interests, hijacking the democratic process.
“As a result, a small cadre of extremely wealthy donors now make multi-million-dollar contributions that, for all intents and purposes, bankroll candidates’ campaigns for office,” lawyers for the plaintiffs wrote in the complaint.
Ahead of the Nov. 8 elections, fundraising committees behind four statewide ballot questions poured nearly $67 million into their campaigns, making it the most expensive election cycle in recent years.
Question 1, which amended the state’s constitution to set a 4% additional tax on incomes above $1 million, drew the most money. In total, more than $43 million was raised and spent, according to filings with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
In 2020, committees behind ballot questions to update the state’s ‘right to repair’ law and authorize ranked-choice voting spent more than $60.7 million.
Four years, good government advocates have pursued a constitutional amendment stating that “corporations are not people” and that the state Legislature can impose limits on political donations. The initiative was in response to the 2010 Citizen’s United ruling.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling cleared the way for corporations and unions to pay for political ads made independently of candidates’ campaigns. The high court ruled that corporations and labor unions have a First Amendment right to political expression.
But those efforts have so far fallen short, with supporters unable to gather enough signatures to make the ballot in the previous election cycle.
Hostetler said ability of shadowy independent expenditure groups to give unlimited money to super PACs raises “serious concerns” about the possibility of corruption in the process of electing officials and approving new laws.
She said there needs to be limits on those contributions to protect the integrity of the democratic process.
“We know that super PACs are taking unlimited contributions, which is having an enormous impact on elections,” she said. “But it also creates the real possibility of quid pro quo corruption, and that’s a serious threat to our democracy.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.