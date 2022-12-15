SALISBURY — The state’s highest court has upheld a provision in the state’s new “Housing Choice” law that allows developers of affordable housing to ask opponents of a project to post a bond in some cases.
The ruling Wednesday by the Supreme Judicial Court came in the case of a group of abutters and others who objected to plans for a 56-unit condominium development, which would include 14 affordable units, on Forest Road in Salisbury.
At issue is whether the bond provision applies to comprehensive permits issued under “40B,” the law that sets out zoning provisions to promote low- and affordable-income housing, wrote Justice Scott Kafker, on behalf of the court.
“We conclude that it does,” Kafker wrote.
The decision also clarified, however, the circumstances under which judges may require opponents of a project to post a bond, and specified the types of costs that could and could not be taken into account.
In doing so, the court sent the Salisbury case back to a Lawrence Superior Court judge to address those questions.
“We’re very excited to hear about the support of the Supreme Judicial court and looking forward to reading the decision,” said Andrew DeFranza, executive director of Harborlight Community Partners, one of the many entities that submitted “friend of the court” briefs in the case.
A diverse coalition of real estate developers, nonprofits like Harborlight, municipal planning officials, banks and other lenders, real estate brokers and lawyers, and housing activists joined in asking the court to agree that the bond provision does apply to comprehensive permits issued for mixed- or affordable-income developments.
The Housing Choice legislation, enacted last year, sought to address the issue of opponents of affordable housing using the courts intentionally to delay or kill a project, by allowing a developer to seek a bond of up to $50,000.
The plaintiffs in the case and their attorneys argue that such a requirement places an undue burden on neighbors who simply want issues of concern, such as traffic or water runoff, addressed.
In the Salisbury case, the abutters cited concerns over water quality and traffic, as well as other issues, including preserving open space and that the town has already met a 10% threshold for affordable housing.
In its decision, the SJC acknowledged the potential impact on residents with legitimate issues who want to appeal a plan, and concluded that developers seeking a bond must show evidence that an appeal is being made in bad faith or with malice.
“Costs are meant to be an exceptional award at the tail end of the appellate process for meritless claims brought in bad faith or with malice; they are not meant to be a means of short-circuiting that process,” Kafker wrote. “The tail cannot be allowed to wag the dog.”
The SJC concluded that when a judge finds that a legitimate issue has been raised, challengers to a project would not be required to post a bond.
In order to make such a finding, a judge will be required to hear evidence and decide whether an appeal has merit or a likelihood of success.
“Unless such preliminary determination demonstrates that the appeal appears so devoid of merit as to support an ultimate determination of bad faith or malice, no such bond should be imposed,” the court found.
The judge who ordered the abutters to post a $35,000 bond on the 6 Forest Road LLC project did not include a breakdown of how he came to the figure, so he will now be asked to do that.
The court also said it will not allow judges to consider things like attorneys fees or so called “carrying costs” for a delayed project. The bond instead will be based on the estimated costs of additional work or testimony from experts and consultants.
The overall appeal of the Forest Road project remains pending before the Superior Court.
The issue taken up by the SJC as to the bond requirement was a preliminary matter that was allowed to be presented to the court before the substantive issues in the appeal are addressed, because the court concluded that the same question over the new bond provision would likely arise in other zoning appeals.
DeFranza said he believes the bond requirement “creates a level of fairness” by attempting to thwart meritless appeals of developments or appeals solely to gain leverage.
He also credited Sen. Brendan Crighton, the Lynn lawmaker who proposed the measure.
Crighton’s remarks were also referenced in the SJC decision concerning the intent of legislators.
