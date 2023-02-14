SALEM — The state's highest court has upheld the conviction of a Marblehead man in the 2009 murders of his pregnant girlfriend and her full-term son in Salem — and also took the opportunity to end what it called a "shaky, misogynistic" legal precedent.
Peter Ronchi is serving back-to-back life terms in prison for the killing of Yuliya Galperina, 42, and David, the child she was due to deliver later that week, inside a Salem Heights apartment.
Ronchi's defense contended that he killed Galperina in the heat of passion after, he claimed, he "lost it" when she purportedly told him that the child was not his. The defense sought a verdict of manslaughter during his 2012 trial, and Ronchi's appeal also asked the Supreme Judicial Court to reduce his conviction to manslaughter.
Until Tuesday's SJC decision, the jury was entitled to consider manslaughter as potential verdict (one the jury rejected in the Ronchi case), because a sudden discovery of infidelity was considered enough of a provocation to cause someone to lose control — even if the killer claimed he or she was only told about it and didn't witness it directly.
"We conclude that the exception in the Commonwealth to the mere words rule for sudden oral revelations of infidelity has run its course," Justice Frank Gaziano wrote for the court. "The exception rests upon a shaky, misogynistic foundation and has no place in our modern jurisprudence. Going forward, we no longer will recognize that an oral discovery of infidelity satisfies the objective element of something that would provoke a reasonable person to kill his or her spouse."
In a concurring opinion, Justice Elspeth Cypher suggested that the court should go even further.
"I write separately to call attention to the fact that women in the United States are more likely to be killed by homicide during pregnancy or soon after childbirth than to die from the three leading obstetric causes of maternal mortality (hypertensive disorders, hemorrhage, or sepsis)," she wrote. "It is important to emphasize that the brutal facts of this case are not an anomaly. The disconcerting frequency of lethal violence against pregnant women warrants concomitant response from our justice system."
She called the court's holding "a laudable first step," but said the court should take it one step further and end the principle that any discovery of infidelity can be considered justification to kill.
Such a principle implies that a victim shares blame for a defendant's violence, she wrote.
The court has been moving closer to ending the long-standing precedent that oral revelations of cheating were a sufficient grounds to find "reasonable provocation."
Last year, in a decision on another Salem case, the court upheld the first-degree murder conviction of Douglas Steeves, but also raised concerns about the "outmoded perception that the killing of a spouse ... is an acceptable response to the discovery of infidelity," something Steeves had also claimed as the reason he killed his wife, Carmela Saunders, 48, in 2016.
The court said it was not entirely ending the potential of other types of information being treated as sufficient provocation to kill, just statements about infidelity.
Ronchi's appeal had raised a number of other issues, including an argument that Ronchi did not intend to kill the baby (who was, in fact, his child) because none of the wounds struck the fetus.
"The defendant's contention that the fetus was uninjured by the stabbing of Galperina is strained at best," the court said in its decision. "Admittedly, none of the fifteen stab wounds was inflicted on or touched the fetus. Nonetheless, the defendant committed an act of violence against a woman who was nine months pregnant, repeatedly stabbing her in, among other areas, the torso, where the vital organs are located. By ending the mother's life, he destroyed the viable fetus through the cessation of life-sustaining maternal blood flow."
While Ronchi's appellate lawyer, Neil Fishman, suggested that his client never intended for the baby to die, the court pointed to his own testimony that he had been concerned about the effect Galperina's consumption of apricot seeds while she was pregnant would have on the baby.
Fishman had also argued that the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade meant that the question of defining "personhood" in the context of a homicide was not the role of the court.
The court rejected that argument.
Ronchi is currently serving his sentences at MCI Norfolk.