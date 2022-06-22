BOSTON — The state's highest court has cleared a proposed millionaires' tax for the November ballot after rejecting a legal challenge to the referendum.
The ruling by the Supreme Judicial Court, issued Wednesday, rejects claims by opponents that the ballot question is unconstitutional because it might include a misleading summary that would confuse voters.
The referendum, which is backed by a coalition of labor unions and community groups, will ask voters to amend the state constitution to set a new 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income over $1 million. The money would be earmarked for transportation and education projects.
But plaintiffs in the legal challenge, which include the Massachusetts High Technology Council, Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation and other pro-business groups, argued that voters could be "misled" by claims that the money will be devoted solely to education and transportation.
During arguments in the case, lawyers for the plaintiffs argued that a proposed summary of the ballot question offered by proponents of the measure is "unconstitutional and unlawful" because it violates a requirement that the explanation be "fair and neutral" for voters.
They asked justices to require that the summary, which must still be finalized by Attorney General Maura Healey's office, include a caveat that the state Legislature might choose to spend the money for other, unrelated purposes.
But justices rejected that argument, and declined to exercise the high court's powers to re-write a summary of the ballot question.
"The Attorney General's summary need not opine on whether, as plaintiffs contend, monies that historically have been spent on education and transportation could, at some future point, be spent elsewhere," justices wrote in the 16-page ruling. "The summary need only describe the amendment itself; we hold that does so fairly.
Healey, whose office cleared the question for the ballot, had argued that requiring an interpretation in the summary could lead to a challenge of the referendum over claims Healey was advocating for or against the proposal and not presenting it in a neutral manner.
In a statement, a spokesman for the Fair Share for Massachusetts campaign praised the court's ruling and said it supports their position that the ballot question includes "simple language" that adequately describes what it would do, if approved.
"The very rich, who now pay a smaller share of their income in taxes than the rest of us, will pay a little more," Spokesman Steve Crawford said. "The money raised is constitutionally guaranteed to be spent on education and transportation to build a stronger economy for all."
The Massachusetts High Technology Council issued a statement saying it was "disappointed" by the SJC's ruling but said the legal challenge was successful in highlighting that the proposed "tax increase" could be spent at the Legislature's discretion.
"Our goal with this effort was to assure voters are fully informed before voting on whether to make a far-reaching change to the Massachusetts Constitution," Chris Anderson, the council's president, said.
Opponents argue the proposed excise tax will hurt businesses, drive away the wealthy and put a drag on the state's pandemic battered economy. They claim the effort is a backdoor attempt to replace the state's flat personal income tax with a graduated rate, which voters have repeatedly rejected.
But supporters argue the state's top earners can afford to dig deeper into their pockets to drum up much-needed education and transportation funds.
A similar millionaires’ tax referendum was set to appear on the November 2018 ballot until the SJC ruled it unconstitutional.
The challenge to the millionaires' tax is one of several lawsuits considered by the Supreme Court involving referendums set for the November ballot.
Last week, justices rejected a challenge to another ballot question that seeks to impose spending controls on the state’s dental insurance providers, but struck down a referendum asking voters to decide if drivers for ride-hailing services should be classified as independent contractors.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.