TOPSFIELD — The new skating rink at Topsfield Common appears to be a big success.
A grand opening was held on Friday, Jan. 21, which saw families and young skaters test out the ice. There was also music, hot chocolate, treats, a skate swap and more for the evening.
The Topsfield Recreation Department purchased a 45-foot by 90-foot ice skating rink that was installed on the Common for public use throughout the winter. Town officials say the project was made possible with a gift from the KVL Foundation. Installation was wrapped up by Dec. 23, but it took a while for the real winter weather to arrive.
In general, the rink will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, but this is dependent on weather.
When utilizing the ice rink, the town asks people to use nearby street parking. The use of the parking lot at Joyful Noises Preschool is only permitted from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; anytime on Saturdays if there are no events at the Commons function hall, Gould Barn or the First Congregational Church; and Sundays after 1 p.m., but only if there are no events at the aforementioned places.
The town says the rink will be open to all ages mainly for figure skating, and there will be designated ‘Puck & Stick’ hours when hockey pucks and sticks are allowed.
For more details, go to www.topsfield-ma.gov/recreation-department/pages/ice-rink-topsfield-common.