DANVERS — A now-former letter carrier from Danvers will spend a year on probation and must pay a $7,500 fine for stealing gift cards from customers on his Saugus mail route last year.
Brian Thibodeau, 48, told U.S. District Court Judge Mark Wolf he "panicked" after the pandemic shuttered his wife's business last year. His worries about paying the mortgage and his sons' tuition led him to take the gift cards last fall, he said, as he apologized to the people on his route, his co-workers and his family.
But Wolf openly expressed skepticism, focusing on an earlier investigation by postal inspectors into the disappearance of a football card valued at $700 from a customer on Thibodeau's route in January 2020. While Thibodeau was not charged in that matter, Wolf mentioned it repeatedly during the remote sentencing hearing Friday morning and at one point suggested he might be considering prison time for the Danvers man, who had no prior record.
"I'm concerned that he took the card," Wolf said as he explained why he was considering a higher fine than the $5,000 agreed to between Thibodeau's attorney and the U.S. Attorney's office.
"This may not have been driven by the pandemic, as argued," Wolf said. "This may not have been brief aberrant conduct. This may have been something he was doing for a longer period of time. While I'm not going to punish him for something that’s not proven, I may go to the high end" of sentencing guidelines, the judge said.
He later added that while he was not factoring in the missing card, "I’m skeptical about whether someone else took that card when you signed for the package, and I'm skeptical whether your scheme began during the pandemic."
Thibodeau, who had pleaded guilty in August to taking gift cards from mail on his route, denied taking the sports card.
"I told the agents everything I know on that day they came out and saw me," Thibodeau told the judge just prior to being sentenced. "I told the truth."
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia Carris said her original recommendation was a $10,000 fine and probation, based on the fact that a number of victims may never be identified. She later agreed to reduce her request to $5,000 after discussions with Thibodeau's attorney, Oscar Cruz.
"The point of the fine is to reflect that Mr. Thibodeau did profit," Carris told the judge. "He used his position of trust and took things people expected to have."
While some victims were reimbursed through various means, including from the issuers of some cards, "Somebody is out the money ... there are victims here."
Among those victims, the judge said, was a nun who had mailed a $25 gift card to someone as a gift.
"You may not have known that," Wolf told Thibodeau. "To the extent that’s correct, you stole from a nun."
Cruz, who submitted a sheath of letters from Thibodeau's family, friends and others in the community attesting to his character, said he does believe his client was driven by the financial hardships of the pandemic.
He also said the fine will be difficult for Thibodeau financially.
As the judge hinted at prison, however, Cruz stressed that Thibodeau had no prior record and that the crimes were not violent. He will also be unable to engage in similar conduct, Cruz said, since he has lost his job as a letter carrier. He may also lose his pension, the lawyer added.
"This is a situation that will not repeat itself," Cruz told the judge.
Wolf told the lawyers he hoped to send a message deterring other people in positions of trust like Thibodeau from stealing.
"I believe you have that message," Wolf told Thibodeau. "I also have to send that message to other people, including other letter carriers. It’s disturbing the number of cases we see over the years, and I'm sure its just a fraction of the number of people who have stolen things. It just undermines trust in the mail."
Wolf ordered that the $7,500 fine must be paid within 60 days. Thibodeau will also have to pay restitution to several victims.