NEWBURYPORT — Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., will host a new, ground-breaking musical interpretation of “A Christmas Carol,” with Skylark’s signature Christmas storytelling concert at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17.
Skylark again partners with master storyteller Sarah Walker to share a spellbinding musical interpretation of Charles Dickens’ holiday mainstay.
Working from the original text abridged by artistic director Matthew Guard, composer Benedict Sheehan has created a concert-length story score that weaves familiar Christmas carols into the fabric of the Dickens story.
Since its founding in 2011 in Atlanta and Boston, Skylark has branched out to perform its dynamic programs in museums, concert halls, and churches across the United States and made its international debut to critical acclaim in March 2018 at St. John’s Smith Square, London.
In 2017, Skylark embarked on a historic tour with “Clear Voices in the Dark,” a compelling program featuring Francis Poulenc’s notoriously difficult “Figure Humaine,” paired with songs of the American Civil War. The previous year, Skylark made its debut at Atlanta’s celebrated Spivey Hall with a chamber performance of Rachmaninov’s “All-Night Vigil.”
