When he hears the word “seek,” Oscar gets right to work inspecting two paint cans in front of him.
He dips his muzzle into the first paint can. Nothing.
Then, the second paint can. This time, he’s noticed something dangerous. He needs to let his handler, U.S. Park Ranger David Pinkos, know. So he does what he’s been trained to do — he sits, then looks up at Pinkos. and he nods slightly.
Pinkos rewards him with a piece of kibble. Oscar has just detected a home-made explosive chemical compound that was placed inside the can as part of a practice test.
Oscar is one of the 132 explosives detection dogs (and their handlers) who will pass through the new Massachusetts Police Training Committee facility in Lynnfield this week, where the dogs are being tested to make sure their sniffers are up to snuff.
Each year the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National K9 division in Virginia sends teams of chemists to administer the odor recognition test at locations around the country. They also send trainers to work with dogs in learning new scents, such as homemade explosives, or in refreshing skills.
Massachusetts is the only state that gets a visit every year — in large part because there are so many explosives dogs in New England, said ATF Special Agent Eric Kotchian.
“Especially since the Boston Marathon bombing, lots of departments have invested in explosives detection canine programs,” Kotchian said.
Many federal agencies like the ATF have programs that use trained dogs. Dogs can be trained in either drug detection or explosives detection, but not both. The ATF’s training is for explosives detection. The agency also makes trained dogs available to police departments.
They can be cross trained in other skills, such as scent tracking for a missing person or fugitive, or in assisting a patrol officer, and many of the dogs at this week’s event are also trained in those areas, Kotchian said. The ability to have dogs serve multiple purposes make them attractive to smaller police departments.
The dogs also serve another purpose — they are goodwill ambassadors to the public, especially schoolchildren.
Even when a dog has been brought to an area for a task, their presence, particularly the Labradors that are more often used for explosives detection, can be comforting. “They help tremendously in our outreach to the community,” Kotchian said.
Melrose Police Officer Sean Morris and Giselle, a 3-year-old yellow Labrador, just introduced the dog to a Girl Scout troop, for example.
He said that even when the dog goes to a school to investigate, “It’s nice if we can let (the kids) see the dog afterward, if time allows.”
Some dogs from the North Shore were among those being tested this week, including Aster, a Labrador Retriever with the Topsfield Police Department, and Akiba, a Belgian Malinois with the Peabody Police Department.
Salem will also soon have its own ATF-trained dog, Police Chief Lucas Miller said on Wednesday. Patrol Officer Keegan Stokes just left for training and will return with the dog, Madden.
This was the first year the event was held at the Municipal Police Training Committee’s new 55,000 square foot training center in Lynnfield, just off Route 128. The state took over the space, a former fitness and sports club, last July, said the MPTC’s spokeswoman, Kayla Rosario-Muñoz.
Oscar works for the National Parks Service based in the Charlestown Navy Yard, protecting the U.S.S. Constitution. Oscar also can also be found sometimes at Salem’s Maritime National Historic Site, which is also operated by the Parks Service.
Oscar might be one of the best-known dogs at the event. The 9-year-old yellow Labrador has more than 2,500 followers on Instagram and a few hundred more on Facebook, where Pinkos shares photos of him working, relaxing, or sometimes sightseeing after a busy day.
It’s not just the adorableness of the small Labradors that make them useful in the field of explosives detection, however.
Like a lot of humans, they’re highly motivated by food.
That makes them easier to train and reward.
Kotchian is the handler for Claude, a black Labrador who is about to retire as he closes in on his 10th birthday.
Claude didn’t start out as an ATF dog. His first job was as a guide dog for a blind woman. It was after the woman’s food started to disappear that Claude had to switch careers.
While Claude transitions to life as a pet (which involves things like training him to eat from a bowl and not wait for kibble to be handed to him), Kotchian will be training with a new dog.
Among the guests at Wednesday’s “media day” was the state’s new Executive Office of Public Safety and Security Undersecretary of Law Enforcement, Gina Kwon.
“We certainly appreciate the federal-state partnership, especially in a program like this,” said Kwon. She said the state welcomes the opportunity not only to work together with federal agencies but the “top of the line” training for police dogs.
While the ATF will provide a community with a fully-trained dog and provide training to an officer/handler, it’s still a significant financial commitment for a city or town.
The cost of acquiring and maintaining a dog, even one that is donated or acquired through fundraising, “can get costly.” But, says Kotchian, “I don’t think there’s a price you can put on them.”
