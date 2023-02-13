NEWBURYPORT — When the Soggy Po Boys roll into town for an 8 p.m., Saturday, April 1, show at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, they will be bringing the good news of New Orleans music home.
After all, band members hail from New England and have been spreading the NOLA gospel for more than a decade. They've traveled the northeast and beyond, playing at concert halls and street corners; music festivals and burlesque festivals; bars and libraries; wherever the party requires.
Part of the beauty of New Orleans music is that it’s celebrated and appreciated wherever it goes, from the street to the theater.
The Po Boys formed in 2012 to shake the walls of a local club on a Fat Tuesday but have honed their own sound and become more than a Mardi Gras centerpiece.
Exploring the vast musical traditions of New Orleans and expanding the repertoire to look beyond NOLA jazz, the band includes traditional Caribbean tunes, as well as Meters funk, soul, and brass band/street beat music.
There are a myriad of traditions that flow into New Orleans culture just as there are tributaries that feed the Mississippi, and the Po Boys are eager to explore what makes the music of New Orleans so special.
It's hard not to hear the heavy influence of the New Orleans sound across the band and in the stories told in its members' original tunes. Despite the scope of its sound, the outfit is only seven people, and thrives on the interplay and group dynamics that bring this music to life.
IF YOU GO
Soggy Po Boys
8 p.m., Saturday, April 1
Firehouse Center for the Arts
Market Square, Newburyport
Tickets: www.firehouse.org/