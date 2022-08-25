The Lawrence textile strike of 1912, known as the Bread and Roses Strike, began when the new year ushered in new state law reduced the work week of women and children from 56 to 54 hours.
But because so many women and children worked in the Lawrence factories, mill owners decided to reduce men’s hours as well.
When the first paychecks of the year revealed a cut in pay, thousands of workers, already surviving on roughly $8.76 a week, walked out of the mills, some crying “short pay, short pay!”
For nine weeks, starting Jan. 11, 1912, more than 20,000 workers, mostly new immigrants, challenged mill owners, city and state authorities during the bitterly cold winter. Picketers, many of them women, faced down state militia armed with guns and clubs. Strikers’ damage to the mills was met with an escalating deployment of state militia, Boston Metro police, cavalry troops and even U.S. Marine sharpshooters.
A cache of dynamite, first blamed on the strikers, turned out to have been planted by mill owners and their friends in a plot to discredit the strikers and their radical union, the Industrial Workers of the World. Leading figures of the strike were Joseph Ettor and Arturo Giovannitti, both who were framed for murder and later acquitted, and the strike negotiating team of nine mill workers.
During the strike, the city became a national flashpoint as unionized locals — some 20 active foreign-language chapters — welcomed outside organizers such as Labor and Socialist heavyweights Elizabeth Gurley Flynn and William “Big Bill” Haywood.
The tide turned against mill owners when police, attempting to prevent strikers from sending their children to the care of sympathetic families in other cities, caused a melee at the train station which received international press attention.
At a subsequent Congressional hearing, the testimony of Carmela Teoli, a young millworker who had suffered a terrible injury to her scalp, shocked the nation.
Soon the mills came to the bargaining table, and the strikers won most of their demands and the strike ended on March 12, 1912.
In all, three deaths — all immigrants — were tied to the strike, including one months later. Anna LoPizzo, an Italian immigrant, died from a gunshot during a clash between strikers and police. John Ramey, a Syrian youth, was bayoneted in the back by the militia and Jonas Smolskas, a young Lithuanian immigrant, was beaten to death months after the strike ended because he was wearing a pro-Labor pin on his label.
Although a use of the phrase “Bread and Roses” during the strike has never been documented, the words later became associated with it as symbolizing the workers’ fight both for subsistence and for dignity.
The Bread and Roses Strike is cited as a landmark in drawing attention to the problems of child labor, workplace safety, and the unequal distribution of the profits of industry.
