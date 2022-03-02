MARBLEHEAD — Several residents called for the creation of a new committee to oversee the final portion of the town’s landfill capping closure project, during a public forum Tuesday evening.
Officials also revealed updated plans that, if approved, would move the main entrance for the dump and recycling center to Green Street, raising concerns about traffic and exhaust fumes from other residents.
“It’s going to be a traffic nightmare,” said resident Paul Manley.
While the town’s health director, Andrew Petty, said at the start of the forum that “we’re not here to discuss all the past litigation or how the money was spent,” the discussion took a turn in that direction about halfway through, after Petty acknowledged there had been “errors and omissions” during the initial design of the project — followed by several years of litigation.
Ultimately, the town was left with just over $1.2 million, and an existing plan for a transfer station and other structures that would come in at $6.2 million.
So Petty asked Winter Street Associates to come up with a smaller plan that would both fit the existing budget and the capped site, where a membrane covering limits the type of construction that can be done.
The plans were presented as separate options during the first part of the forum.
The more costly option, the one originally planned when the town asked residents to authorize funds for the project, would require another trip back to Town Meeting for approval to borrow more money.
The newer option would include upgrades to the compactor, the swap shed, and a new scale house to replace a decaying trailer, would also move the entrance to Green Street, and replace the current sticker system with a license plate reader to verify that entering vehicles are registered to residents.
That has a projected cost of $1.6 million — though Petty suggested there could be further savings by using prefabricated buildings.
The suggestion of moving the entrance to Green Street and exit onto Beacon Street led to some complaints.
“The truck traffic is going to be pretty darn unpleasant,” said Arnold Terrace resident David Lieberman, who asked whether the plan could include additional plantings or a sound baffle.
Another Arnold Terrace resident, Deb Payson, said the traffic using the Green Street entrance on hazardous waste days “is pretty intense,” and not something she’d want to deal with on a daily basis.
“I just worry about all the little kids breathing in all that pollution,” Payson said.
“I just can’t for the life of me understand how Green Street is now available (for a main entrance) when it was closed down in the ‘80s because it couldn’t handle the traffic,” Manley said, asking if there has been a new traffic study. Since then, there’s only been more development in that area of town, he said.
Oversight was another issue raised by residents, including Jim Zisson, who suggested the town get other estimates for the work before going to Town Meeting.
“I did write a letter to the Board of Health to urge them to appoint an independent building committee to be involved,” said Zisson, who noted the board consists of public health experts, rather than experts on construction projects.
Both he and Terri Tauro, the president of the town’s public employee union, said they still want to see the board address the prior litigation and explain why the project has had cost overruns.
“I think it’s important to explain where the money went,” Tauro told Petty.
More than halfway through the forum, there was sharp criticism of the former construction contractor for the project — criticism that included what some called antisemitic language.
Jerry Smith accused the Pennsylvania-based construction firm Maverick of being “a little bit of a shyster,” a derogatory term for lawyers that some believe is also an antisemitic slur.
Smith went on to accuse the contractor of finding ways to hike costs.
Board of Health members, who had settled a lawsuit with the firm three years ago, disavowed both the critical comments and the term, after resident Jeanne Lambkin cited a reference to the word being considered a slur.
“I apologize,” Smith said. “I had no clue there was any issue with that word.”
Court documents show that the original cost of capping and closing the landfill was a little more than $10 million, but that after the discovery of additional waste that had spread beyond the original site, and more than 40 “change orders” to the scope of the project, the cost nearly doubled, to more than $20 million. That led the board to return to voters and ask for additional funds to construct the planned transfer station building.
After Maverick sued in 2017 over what it claimed were unpaid balances, the town filed a counterclaim. The town and Maverick reached a settlement in 2019.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.