Brown lawns are the trend of the summer, even if not everyone is taking part.
North Shore Residents have been pretty good at following water bans that prohibit filling pools, washing cars and watering lawns during a drought that has gripped Massachusetts for months, local DPW leaders say.
But in Peabody, more residents need to follow the rules.
“Not enough people are adhering to the ban,” said public services director Robert Labossiere. “The usage is probably 3 million gallons a day more than we want them to be.”
The city, which upped its water ban to prohibit all outdoor water use last month, is using about 9 million gallons a day right now — an amount that is usually seen during the summer when there isn’t advanced restrictions.
“Our reservoirs are at elevations you’d see at the beginning of November,” Labossiere said. “Here we are just starting September.”
On Cape Ann, police departments and city officials have received numerous calls about water ban violations.
The Gloucester Times reported last week that Gloucester was at 54% of its water capacity, when it is usually at 60-70% at this time of year.
Gloucester DPW Director Mike Hale also told city councilors last month that “If your neighbor’s lawn is green and they are not on a well, they are probably violating water restrictions.”
Rockport officials have received nine calls from residents about violations this summer, according to the town’s DPW director, Gary LeBlanc. Seven resulted in verbal warnings from police and four warning letters were issued by the DPW, but no fines have been handed out yet.
LeBlanc added that two of the reported homeowners either had permission to use outdoor water from the DPW or got their water from a well.
“We prefer to educate and inform the public, and find our residents are willing to comply,” LeBlanc said. “Because of this, we have seen positive results starting to take effect.”
The same has been true in Wenham, according to town Water Superintendent Erik Mansfield.
Only two $50 fines for first offenses have been handed out to water ban violators there, Mansfield said, adding that “everybody else has been really good about shutting their systems down when they receive a warning letter.”
Danvers entered its highest water ban stage last week and, like most places, has had water restrictions in place since early this summer.
The town has handed out over 20 warnings to residents in the months since, and will send out letters to residents still violating the ban this week, DPW Director David Lane said.
Officials are also following up on homes that received warnings at the beginning of the summer to make sure they are in compliance. But overall, Lane said the majority of the town is doing great.
“As hard as the restrictions are, they’re following them,” he said.
Danvers and other municipalities in the region could see water bans extend into the fall if Massachusetts stays as dry as it’s been, Lane said.
It’s particularly important to see rain toward the end of September or October, especially for communities that get their water from the Ipswich River.
“We have adequate water supplies right now, but if we get into October and don’t get the October rains, we’re going to have to really carefully look at our water supplies,” Lane said. “If the Ipswich River continues to stay very low, and we’re not able to use our wells later on this fall, that could cause another issue for us also.”
That’s why it remains important for residents in Danvers and elsewhere to follow the bans, he said.
“As much as we’d like to have green lawns, that’s still an optional use of water,” Lane said. “We really need to make sure that we have enough water available for the town to drink, to put out fires and to keep everything clean.”
Staff Writer Ethan Forman contributed to this report.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.