SALEM — On June 3, Manny Cruz walked across a graduation stage on Salem Common, decked head to toe in a flowing commencement gown. He was asked by the school district superintendent to address the next crop of Salem High School graduates, and his words would soon echo throughout the side streets of the Common.
As Mayor Kim Driscoll campaigned at an event as a candidate for lieutenant governor elsewhere in the state, what Cruz brought to the stage was a lesson in humility and success against the odds: His story.
“I’ve stood in the same shoes as you, as a member of the Class of 2010. I remember the excitement, the anxiety, and looking down at my brand new Jordans, saying, ‘Please don’t trip going up or down that stage,’” Cruz said, smirking with many graduates who knew the feeling as they looked back to the stage and nodded.
“I had a 2.3 GPA. I was raised by a single mom living in poverty, and college didn’t seem like a reality to me,” he said. “But I had mentors and role models who invested in my leadership and my development, and saw that I had something to offer.”
‘What are your interests, Manny?’
Those mentors and role models celebrated Tuesday night as Cruz, at age 30, handily won a state primary for Salem’s 7th Essex seat in the House of Representatives. In a three-way primary race, Cruz took three of every five votes from opponents Domingo Dominguez and Gene Collins.
With no Republican opponent in November, Cruz is a shoe-in to replace Paul Tucker, the state rep who also has no GOP opponent in his quest for District Attorney. But for some who celebrated Cruz’s win Tuesday night, he’s still just a little ball of empathetic energy from Collins Middle School.
“I’ve known him since the seventh grade, so we’re talking an 11-, 12-year-old boy, a middle school-aged boy,” said Linda Saris, executive director of LEAP for Education. It was called Salem Cyberspace when Cruz was a member. “He always had a huge sense of fairness and equity. If he saw a teacher or fellow student he felt was doing something wrong, he’d call them out on it... sometimes in not the most respectful way. Sometimes, he ended up in the principal’s office.”
But inside the mind of a child who was at times loud in class was actually someone crying for help. Cruz’s campaign website discusses being “raised by a single mother, and we survived domestic violence and abuse.” Going into sophomore year of high school, a past tragedy left Cruz in danger of being a statistic — a student in need of support who, sadly, wasn’t getting it and risked falling through the cracks.
“When I almost gave up in school, it was my mom and mentors like Linda Saris and Marshall Bradstreet who wouldn’t give up on me,” Cruz’s website reads. “They saved my life and taught me the importance of giving back to my community.”
Saris fondly remembers saving that future.
“It was right around the first Obama election. We started poking around on, ‘What are your interests Manny? What do you want to go to college for?’” Saris continued, explaining that politics became a focus. The two became rival supporters of Hillary Clinton and then-Sen. Barack Obama as the two Democrats sought the presidency in 2008. “We went head to head... I got a map and followed the primary elections, who was winning in each state. We watched, and he was gloating... because Obama was winning.”
Obama, of course, ultimately won it all, and within a couple of years, Cruz started making splashes in public service. He easily got onto Gov. Deval Patrick’s statewide Governor’s Youth Council in 2011, sworn in as an 18-year-old Salem State University freshman.
It was in the Youth Council role that Saris got to know Cruz best, having sponsored his entry to the group and then becoming his ride to meetings across the state.
“What I signed up for was driving Manny to Mansfield, Springfield, Fitchburg, Cape Cod,” Saris recalled. “He and I spent a lot of time in that car, and we talked about everything... politics, religion, everything.”
Cruz’s next steps would send him to Northeastern University, where he completed a degree in political science. He then started working for elected leaders, with back-to-back stints serving as legislative aids under Juana Matias in Lawrence and, later, Tucker.
“Oftentimes, the people who call our office are in some kind of need,” Tucker said. “Manny had just a great deal of empathy for the people we were helping. The work we were doing in my office was extraordinary, and he picked it up really quickly.
“There are things you can’t teach people... empathy, and respect,” Tucker continued. “He has all of that.”
Lots to do
Wednesday morning, Cruz was barely a dozen hours removed from dominating the state rep primary when he started rolling out his objectives for the coming years as a state representative.
“Long-term, my goals are to be able to serve the Joint Committee on Education, the Joint Committee on Housing, the Joint Committee on Economic Development... and they have a joint committee on environmentalism, resiliency and sustainability that I’d like to serve on,” Cruz rattled off. “Recognizing that, as a new legislator, it takes time for those appointments to come and they’re big committees, those are the places I talked about during my campaign, and they’re the priorities I have going into Beacon Hill.”
But it was hard for Cruz to not look back as he also looked ahead. Asked how he felt about the win, he instead started rattling off names of people he’d like to thank: Saris, Bradstreet, Andre Daily at the Boys and Girls Club, Brad Maloon at Collins Middle School.
“They played this instrumental role in helping me understand that when I went on these college tours, that places like Northeastern University weren’t out of reach for me, that I could engage at the next level with a 4.0 GPA,” Cruz said.
Coming full circle, he was a natural graduation speaker this past year. It was a big moment for the rising star of Salem.
“Each of you are set to embark on a journey, and what will always be waiting for you throughout the rest of your lives, all the twists and turns, is your home. Salem will always be your home,” Cruz told the graduates in June. “Never forget where you came from. You’re both the future and a part of the history — of a community that’s still making history.”
