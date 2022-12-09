SALEM — Perhaps the biggest challenge facing the proposed Leefort Terrace redevelopment is the difference of opinion over it.
City councilors met for more than three hours Wednesday night to dive into a proposed $3 million tax break for the Leefort project, which would replace the 50 units at Leefort Terrace owned by the Salem Housing Authority with 124 new units of affordable housing at the site. The hearing was ultimately continued to Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m., to get answers to outstanding questions and vote if possible.
The meeting saw a lot of public comment, mostly negative, reflecting concerns over displaced residents, future flooding tied to ocean rise and other issues. Most of those who spoke weren’t tenants at Leefort but said they were speaking in defense of those who are.
Shannon Bailey, the president of the Leefort Terrace tenant association and a resident there for 21 years, also spoke. She sharply rebuked those concerns, saying they were ill-founded.
“There seems to be a common theme to the night, and since the beginning of the project,” Bailey said, “basically with an assumption that (the current tenants are) a bunch of old, elderly and crippled people who have no brains basically.”
She, along with several councilors who spoke Wednesday night, is a supporter of the project that would redevelop her home as well as the process to work with residents impacted by the plans. While saying the current Leefort Terrace “is dangerous for the elderly and disabled,” she debunked claims that residents wouldn’t be supported in their transitions from old to new units. “The answer to that has always been yes.”
“This is the first project that will cater to the marginalized and underutilized people of this city,” Bailey said. “I’m sorry, but it’s the truth. We’re this city just as much as the rest.”
The proposal discussed Wednesday night would create a “tax increment financing” program for prospective developers in the area, in addition to Beacon Communities, to enjoy a 15-year break on new taxes from the increased property value. If approved, Beacon’s Leefort project would build 124 units with 50 designated as replacements of the current units. Over 15 years, the tax break would save the project team $2,996,312 — with zero taxes assessed at first and gradually increasing to the full amount after 15 years.
One of the first public comments of the night came from Gabe Fields, who identified as an activist with United Front Against Displacement. The organization, Fields said, fights “against privatization of public housing.”
“It’s pretty clear this is just a quick cash grab for developers and banks that finance them,” Fields said. “It’s an opportunity for the government to wash its hands of having any responsibility over public housing.”
Teasie Riley-Goggin, a Salem resident, drew an analogy to the Three Little Pigs as other comments highlighted the brick structure of the current building.
“That smart senior was right behind his door, safe and sound,” Riley-Goggin said of the wolf’s metaphorical arrival at Leefort Terrace. “My question right now to all of you is... how many times can you huff and puff?”
Ownership questions were frequently raised at the hearing, particularly who owns the property. The site is owned by the Salem Housing Authority, as it will continue to be, while the new building will be owned by Beacon with a 99-year lease to use the property, according to SHA Director Cathy Hoog.
Stacia Kraft, another Salem resident, questioned whether the property should be built on the doorstep of Collins Cove, effectively leaving residents of the property stranded during major storms.
“You must know that scientists are urging communities to develop policies to move infrastructure out of disaster-prone areas, and you also probably know that the United Nations has called on governments around the world to relocate infrastructure,” Kraft said. “You know, the area you’re now incentivizing will be underwater. That doesn’t sit well with me, and people don’t talk about it enough.”
This was one of the claims Bailey returned to in her later remarks.
“We’ll be put on stilts 21 feet above sea level,” she said, highlighting the proposal’s plan to address flooding. “So, no. That’s incorrect, a blatant lie.”
Speaking later, Salem resident Lorilee Stewart took a brief opportunity to weigh in and pledge her support.
“Leefort Terrace, really, is in bad shape,” she said. “But given all that, it has been a long meeting. I just want to give my support to the council, to vote in support of the TIF for Leefort Terrace.”
Visit https://bit.ly/3BmVdBo for more from this meeting.
