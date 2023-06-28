WENHAM — The town’s special election, increasing the number of seats in the Select Board from three to five, saw Dierdre Pierotti, who ran for the three-year term uncontested, and Ben Tymann, who took the position over candidate Patrick Waddell, join the board.
With a total of 510 votes for the two-year seat, Tymann received 297 votes to Waddell’s 212. Pierotti, running uncontested, received 412 votes of the 434 that voted for the three-year seat position. These results come after Article 14 passed at Wenham’s Annual Town Meeting back in April, which increased the size of the board from three to five members.
Tymann will occupy the two-year seat until the town election in April of 2025, after which the position will become a three-year seat. Pierotti will run for re-election against Peter Clay, who was voted into the Select Board in 2022.
Pierotti, who has lived in Wenham with her family since 2011, was a member of the Wenham Town Government Study Committee that examined the initial question of whether or not to increase the number of seats in the Select Board.
As a member of the Hamilton-Wenham Climate Action Team (HWCAT), one of Pierotti’s focus areas is reducing the town’s carbon footprint and implementing sustainable practices. She plans to immediately create an official “Wenham climate action committee” in order to start more climate initiatives, attain grant funding, and engage in public education.
Similarly, Tymann, according to their responses to a Q&A conducted last Tuesday by the League of Women Voters of Hamilton-Wenham, stated that he would pursue climate action through practices such as transitioning school and DPW vehicles to electric.
“ I’m honored to have been elected and I want to thank Patrick, for having run a very positive and spirited campaign. I appreciate the campaign that he ran and the campaign that Dierdre ran, and look forward to serving with the rest of the board. I’m extremely grateful for all my supporters who helped me over the top,” said Tymann after the polls closed last night.
“ I’m delighted and honored,” said Pierotti. “I’m thrilled and impressed with the turnout, I think this is a huge win for the town. I also want to thank Patrick because he was the force behind getting us from 3 to 5 select board members. So really, this is a tribute to him as well. I’m delighted that Ben has prevailed and I look forward to serving together.”