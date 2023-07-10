BOSTON — As Beacon Hill lawmakers huddle behind closed doors to consider a roughly half-billion dollar tax relief package, special interest groups are sparring over whether the state’s wealthiest residents are fleeing for lower tax states.
A new report by the left-leaning policy group Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center says IRS data from 2020 to 2021 shows that Massachusetts has a lower rate of outmigration among high-income households earning $200,000 or more a year than that of low- and middle-income households.
The report’s authors say the data suggests that state tax levels have had “little impact” on the decisions of high-income households, arguing that state leaders should reject a proposed cut to the capital gains tax and other reforms.
“Tax cuts for the rich would be a costly and ineffective ‘solution’ to a problem Massachusetts does not have,” wrote MassBudget’s Kurt Wise, the report’s author. “To the extent that Massachusetts faces challenges with population growth, the solutions lie in addressing the struggles of low- and middle-income households, both those currently living in Massachusetts and those that would like to move here.”
The group says it reviewed IRS data for the past 10 years and found that the state had a “significantly” lower average annual rate of outmigration of high-income households (2.4%) than of other households (3.1%).
House and Senate negotiators are meeting behind closed doors to work out final details of a tax-relief proposal, which is more than a year in the making.
The plans call for adjusting state income tax laws and boosting rent deductions to provide relief for low-income residents, expanding tax credits for housing and child care, and a major overhaul of the estate, or “death,” tax.
MassBudget and other progressive groups have called on lawmakers to reject a provision that would cut the state’s capital gains tax from 12% to 5% and scale back a plan to provide relief from the estate tax, among other demands.
Gov. Maura Healey, who took office in January, has called on lawmakers to cut taxes and take other steps to reduce the state’s high cost of living as part of a broader effort to stop outward migration and make the state more attractive to new families and businesses.
Supporters of tax relief have also cited recent IRS data on outmigration to make the case for business tax cuts and expanded estate tax reforms.
The Pioneer Institute, a Boston-based think-tank, released a report in May suggesting the outmigration of taxpayers leaving Massachusetts has nearly quadrupled over the past decade, with the state’s highest earners leading the exodus.
The report found that between 2019 and 2021, Massachusetts rose to the fourth highest among states with the largest net outmigration of wealth, following behind California, New York and Illinois.
The state’s net loss of adjusted gross income to other states grew from $900 million in 2012 to $4.3 billion in 2021, according to the report.
Of the wealth lost in 2021, about $2.6 billion — or about 60% — was from taxpayers earning $200,000 or more per year, the report’s authors noted.
Meanwhile, a recent report by the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants suggests the state could see an exodus of top earners in response to the voter-approved millionaires’ tax, which set a new 4% surtax on individuals with incomes above $1 million a year.
The report, which was based on a survey of 270 accountants, found that at least 82% said their high-income clients are considering leaving Massachusetts in the next year, with 50% or more citing the millionaires’ tax. Florida and New Hampshire were among the most popular states fo r relocation, it said.
Overall, nearly 57,000 more people moved out of Massachusetts between July 2021 and July 2022, according to previously released U.S. Census data. That’s one of the highest rates of domestic migration in the nation.
The Bay State reached a peak of 7 million residents as of the 2020 Census, but has seen its overall population shrink in the last three years by about 50,000 people.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.