BEVERLY — In partnership with the North Shore Cluster of the Refugee Immigration Ministry, The Cabot will host a special screening of the 2021 Academy Award nominated Danish film "Flee" on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Refugee Immigration Ministry (RIM), a nonprofit organization helping refugees and asylum seekers rebuild their lives in Massachusetts. The North Shore Cluster, which has organized this screening, is an interfaith group of volunteers formed to provide support and friendship to asylum seekers in our communities.
The cluster supports people who are forced to flee their homes because of war, terrorism and other dangers and helps find housing in Beverly, Salem and other North Shore cities and towns, while these individuals and families apply for asylum, look for work and become independent.
"Flee" was the Grand Jury Prize winner at last year’s Sundance Festival and was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Documentary, Best Animated Film and Best International Film. It tells the story of Amin, who was forced to leave his home country of Afghanistan as a young child and grapples with how his past will affect his future in Denmark and the life he is building with his soon-to-be husband. The film is told through the use of animation to protect his identity.
Tickets for the event at The Cabot are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased at https://thecabot.org/event/flee-in-support-of-the-refugee-immigration-ministry.