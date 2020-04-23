DANVERS — Longtime state Rep. Ted Speliotis announced Thursday morning that he is not seeking re-election this fall.
Speliotis won't seek re-election
- By John Castelluccio Staff Writer
"I have been extremely fortunate to serve in elected office for nearly my entire adult life, first being elected as a Danvers Town Meeting member at the age of 18 and then entering the House of Representatives at 25 years old," said Speliotis in a brief statement.
"I have enjoyed every minute of my time in office and am very appreciative of the support and assistance I have received from my family, friends and constituents," he said. "Together we have accomplished a great deal over the years, both in my district and on substantive legislation that has effected every person in the commonwealth.
"Now is the time to look forward and embrace the new challenges in life. I look forward to being able to control my schedule and focus greater attention on my family," Speliotis said.
Speliotis, a Danvers Democrat, has been a state representative for three decades. He began his career on Beacon Hill from 1979 to 1986, representing the 12th Essex District. He lost a re-election bid in 1986, however, and didn't return to the Statehouse until 1997, after winning a seat for the 13th Essex District. He's held the seat ever since.
