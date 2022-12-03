BOSTON — Fundraising committees behind four statewide ballot questions poured nearly $67 million into their campaigns, making this the most expensive election cycle in recent years.
Question 1, which was approved by 52% of the vote in the Nov. 8 election, drew the most attention from contributors on both sides of the proposal. The question sought to amend the state’s constitution to set a 4% additional tax on incomes above $1 million. In total, more than $43 million was raised and spent, according to filings with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
Fundraising on Question 2 was the second most expensive referendum on the ballot, with supporters and opponents raising and spending nearly $19 million collectively.
The referendum, which will require dental insurance companies to spend at least 83% of every dollar on expenses and quality improvements, passed by 71%, according to preliminary results.
But the big spending — which paid for prime-time TV ads, glossy mailers and other materials — produced mixed results in the Nov. 8 election.
Fundraising on Question 3 was a lopsided affair, with package stores backing the referendum drumming up nearly $1 million and opponents not raising a dime to sway voters on the proposal that called for gradually increasing the number of beer and wine licenses for convenience stores and other retailers.
Despite that, voters rejected the proposal by 55% to 45%, according to preliminary results.
Fundraising on Question 4 — which sought to repeal a new state law authorizing state driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants — was also lopsided, with supporters of the law vastly out-raising opponents.
The Vote YES for Work and Family Mobility committee, which supports the law, collected more than $3.2 million from labor unions, social justice groups and insurance companies to blanket the airwaves with its message ahead of the election.
By comparison, the Committee for a Fair and Secure Massachusetts — which was pushing for repeal of the law — collected only about $200,000 for its campaign.
The lack of TV advertising by opponents of the law seems to have paid off for its supporters. The referendum was approved by 54%, which will uphold the law.
Collectively, the four referendums appear to have broken fundraising records for ballot spending.
In 2020, committees behind ballot questions to update the state’s ‘right to repair’ law and authorize ranked-choice voting poured more than $60.7 million into their campaigns, making it the most expensive election cycle at the time.
In Massachusetts, the sky’s the limit for contributions to ballot question committees. Unlike contributions to individual candidates, donations to referendum campaigns are unrestricted, and corporations often get involved, as do special interests, labor unions and others.
Big spending has produced mixed results in Massachusetts in the past.
Supporters of charter schools pumped more than $28 million into a 2016 ballot question to expand the taxpayer-funded schools. While charter supporters vastly out-raised opponents, the question was overwhelmingly defeated by a majority of the state’s voters, or about 60% of those who cast ballots.
In 2014, voters approved a question repealing a law indexing the state gas tax to inflation, even though supporters of the question were vastly outspent.
