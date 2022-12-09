SALEM — While tax rates are down and tax bills are up for another year, apartment buildings represent a massive portion of Salem’s ever-climbing increase in real estate value.
The City Council set its tax rates for 2023 at its final regular meeting of the year Thursday night. Residential properties will pay $12.51 per $1,000 in assessed value, down 5.6% from the $13.25 rate set last year. Commercial and industrial properties will pay $25.25, down 4% from last year’s $26.31 rate.
Still, because of the continuously climbing value of property in Salem, bills are up almost across the board. The average single-family home’s bill is up $289, or 4.7% more than last year. Three-family properties will see an average $132 increase, or 1.6%, while condos will see an average $228 increase, or 4.9%. Commercial and industrial properties will see a $499 increase on average, 2.5% over last year.
Two other property categories broke from the pack, however. First, three-family properties will pay $58 less on average, down 0.8% from last year.
Apartment buildings with four or more units, on the other hand, will see an average increase of $2,309, or 10% over the prior year.
Information shared by city officials during the meeting showed that Salem measured $110 million in new growth over the past year, including: 48 new single-family properties, 136 new condo conversions (the majority of which were are the Brix building on Washington Street), and more than 400 apartments between First Street, Trader’s Way, Flint Street and a series of other projects with several dozen units each.
The setting of the rates saw limited discussion outside of a traditional reminder from City Council dean Bob McCarthy, who represents Ward 1.
“This is when we write the check,” McCarthy said. “In the spring, when we did the budget process, we went grocery shopping. We decided what we wanted to spend. ... All those initiatives or items we placed in the budget that we approved, we now have to pay for them.”
