Oil price hikes are posing this winter to be tough to afford when it comes to heating homes.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years. I’ve seen a lot of ups and downs, but never anything like this,” said Michael McGrath, owner of Absolute Oil in Peabody and Michael McGrath Heating Oil & Diesel in Middleton.
McGrath has seen oil prices jump as much as a dollar a day over the last year. Customers have been trying harder to time prices as they fill up their tanks to get ready for winter. More have held off on filling their tanks completely, and many are worried about what their bill might look like in the coming months.
“Prices used to only go up like a penny a day, and now they’re going up anywhere from 15 to 25 cents a day,” said Tony Karedis, director at Spartan Oil in Salem. “They send out the price changes and most of the time, we have an hour to either get it before the next change, or we’re just out of luck.”
Pricing is driven by world events, said Janelle Favaloro, president of J.M. Walsh Oil in Gloucester. Right now, this includes the war in Ukraine, production cuts by OPEC and general economic uncertainty.
It’s made prices jump two to three times a day for local oil companies looking to buy fuel, Favaloro said.
“We are constantly checking the market to make decisions on whether to buy now or wait and see if the price comes back down toward the end of the day,” Favaloro said. “We only buy what we know we can sell that day so we can give our customers the best price possible.”
“This can be stressful for any company, especially with the increased pressure by the government to convert to electric,” she continued.
Most local oil companies offer payment plans that start in the summer or go throughout the year to help keep monthly costs down during the winter.
“Everybody is hearing about these budget programs, and then realizing that they may need it now where they normally wouldn’t,” McGrath said.
J.M. Walsh is installing heat pumps that target hard-to-heat areas of customer’s homes, which helps them use less fuel. But National Grid recently announced a possible 60% increase in electric energy costs this winter, Favaloro said.
“It’s like a catch-22,” she said.
There are fewer oil companies on the North Shore these days, McGrath said. Many oil truck drivers have also retired.
Customers filling up their tanks less frequently, and instead ordering smaller amounts at a time to save on monthly costs, means, however, more total trips that companies have to make to deliver oil, McGrath said, pushing operating costs even higher.
It’s a tough situation all around. But for customers struggling to afford fuel, there are ways to get help.
Organizations such as Action Inc. in Gloucester and North Shore Community Action Programs in Peabody provide fuel assistance to people on the North Shore and Cape Ann.
They help cover costs for all fuel types, including electric heating. Applicants can either rent or own their home, and have to make less than 60% of the state median income to qualify. That would mean a single person has to make less than $42,411 a year, or for a household of four people, less than $81,561.
“Working people are eligible for this,” said Peggy Hegarty-Steck, CEO of Action Inc. “Before people rule themselves out of the assistance, I just would encourage them to go to our website and use our (fuel assistance) tool to see if they’re eligible.”
Locals can also access fuel assistance funds through the Salvation Army and local Catholic Charities, said Daniel DeAngelis, director of NSCAP’s fuel assistance program.
His organization has provided more than $5 million in heating benefits to North Shore residents in the past year alone, he said.
“I would suggest that people take this as a good year to do their best to conserve energy and look out for those resources that might be available,” DeAngelis said.
Hegarty-Steck warned that cutting corners should not include using unsafe heating methods or turning off the thermostat completely — even as food prices rise and inflation on multiple fronts targets people’s wallets.
“Fuel assistance is meant to help people pay their bills, but it also just tries to stabilize a household and all the different expenses it has so they don’t have to pick and choose what to pay for,” Hegarty-Steck said.
For more information on fuel assistance on Cape Ann, visit https://actioninc.org/fuel-assistance/ or call 978-281-3900.
For more information on fuel assistance in the North Shore, visit www.nscap.org/our-programs/home-energy-assistance/ or call 978-531-8810.
