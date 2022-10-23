SALEM — Dan Finamore will be the first to admit some horror movie posters are actually better than the film. Some, anyway.
“Definitely,” said Finamore, Peabody Essex Museum’s Associate Director — Exhibitions and The Russell W. Knight Curator of Maritime Art and History, “if you have any experience watching these films, especially once you get into the 1950s, you don’t need to watch the whole film. It’s like you know what’s going to happen ... They replace a giant crab with a giant woman, with a giant ant-man, with an alien, but it’s the same story. They are fun, of course, don’t get me wrong, but their posters are just fantastic.”
That’s just one of the insights Finamore will offer during PEM’s “Curator Talk Series: Spine-Chilling Posters of Classic Horror Films,” which is part of the museum’s Eerie Events schedule for Halloween.
The hour-long talk at 3 p.m., Oct. 28, will showcase aspects of PEM’s collection in darkly mysterious ways. Finamore’s presentation will explore some of the great examples of classic horror and sci-fi movie art and why they are so effective.
“This isn’t going to be really serious or weighty, the intention is for it to be a fun romp through what I know about some of my favorite horror posters,” he said.
“What I am particularly interested in is how the poster, not necessarily the film, was created, who created them, which is very big question because they weren’t allowed to sign the posters. The vast majority of them were anonymous — people who worked for art directors, who no doubt were leaning over their shoulders, breathing down their necks, saying ‘No, rearrange this, make this a little more of this, or a little less of that.’”
He’ll touch on how the classic ones were created, what’s known about the artists and “of course, what makes a great horror poster,” he said.
“Sometimes, they’re fantastic posters that have literally nothing to do with the concept of the film. But once you’re in your seat, you don’t even think about that — except maybe when you walk out of the theater, you look at the poster and say ‘What?’”
“That doesn’t matter because the poster got you in the door.”
Posters before production
In fact, he said, some of the low-budget horror film posters of ’50s and ’60s were composed and shopped around to theaters before the film had even been made.
“If the theaters got a lot of public response, then they’d try to order the films and the production company would race out to make the film. So you can imagine the loose association between the film and the image on the poster.”
But Finamore said he’ll focus on the posters from the classic era — the ‘30s, the ‘40s and the ‘50s.
“’Creature from the Black Lagoon,’ is a pretty good poster, I’ll talk about that. ‘Dracula,’ ‘Frankenstein,’ ‘The Mummy,’ those are the classics. Those, in my view, are best artwork in the poster world.”
When the 1970s rolled around, the high-quality, artistic posters “kind of fall off the map. Production companies stopped investing in posters. They just don’t get the kind of eyes, the visibility, they had in earliest days, and it all gets transferred to media, video and the web.”
Sure, there are still posters for today’s horror releases but according to Finamore, “they serve a different function now.”
“I’m going to focus on the times when you would be walking down the street, across the street from the theater, and the poster was the primary way to drive you into the theater. You would stop and say ‘I gotta see that,’” he said.
Even in the 1980s, when video rental stores seemed to be on every corner in America, posters were often still powerful. Some of them, anyway.
“’Alien’ was just a fantastic poster film where there’s an egg floating in space with that eerie green light coming out of it,” he said.
“I point out the green light because it’s really interesting to me — you think about horror as being, and largely what’s the color association you have with horror? There’s black and there’s red. Red is blood, black is dark and mysterious, and black is definitely all over horror posters, but more then red. You have that iridescent green that’s a consistent color that runs for decades throughout posters. There’s something about it is very eye-catching. Artists’ knew how to use it to get you to look at their posters, instead of somebody else’s. Even that poster for ‘Alien” in 1980 uses that same green.”
Unsung artists
Few records exist as to who the real artists were behind the classic posters. Often, the art directors got the kudos, not the artists themselves, and moved up in the industry.
The search has been on for years to find the real artists behind the classics, but with few successes, he said.
“I’m not the first person who has done this but I’ve tried to track some of those people down and the only ones we know about are those who then moved on to become quite famous doing other things, moved up the chain,” he said.
“There was company out in Ohio that was the major supplier for the big Hollywood studios and their archives don’t exist anymore. Every single poster had a number, an inventory, a serial number on it so somebody was keeping track, somebody was keeping track of some pretty important information. It was called Morgan Lithographic Company, but unfortunately at Morgan Litho — which still exists in some capacity — nobody seems to knows where the archives from the ’20s and ’30s are.”
“A lot of people have looked into this and have had no luck,” he said.
“In much of America, those kind of archives don’t get saved because they were interested in their next buck — not preserving the story of their last one — and I don’t mean that in a nasty way,” he said.
Back in the day, films that featured horror also offered romance, and sometimes, comedy.
“Unlike today’s horror films, where you totally expect to be grossed out and if you aren’t absolutely petrified by something that jumps out at you, then the film was a failure in some fashion — you have to go out feeling like you can’t sleep for a week. That’s not what really happened in those days. A lot of the early films, “Dracula,” “The Mummy,” again “Frankenstein,” they were all kind of romances and there’s a lot of pathos and very sad because each of those monsters didn’t ask to become the monster that they were. Dracula was driven by love for a woman, the Mummy became a mummy, the walking dead, for the love of a woman and so on. Frankenstein didn’t ask to be brought back to life. So their paths are really sad and there’s always a romance involved. That’s what drove those movies at that time period.”
“The other thing about horror and comedy — it’s actually kind of a similar path. It delivers on the unexpected, you just don’t know which turn it’s going to take.”
“So in something like Abbot and Costello Meet — you fill in the blank — you don’t know if you’re going to laugh or jump out of your seat at any moment because they are delivering both.”
Stunning typography
Even into the ’50s, horror film posters often featured stunning typography.
“Typography was chosen very carefully to convey an emotion and sometimes it just goes way over the top. In the typography for “The Thing,” each letter is a mass of squiggly lines, but when you look at it closely, it’s actually all these creatures and bizarre forms all intertwined. It’s incredibly creepy, but if you stand back and it’s just big mushy letters,”
“I don’t think anybody doing modern poster design is doing stuff like that anymore. They are drawing from existing typefaces,” he said.
For most moviegoers, the posters’ typeface really isn’t something that’s even noticeable.
The overall design of the posters usually played on star power.
“Then, of course, there’s where do you place the names of the actors, what kind of the prominence do they get. Sometimes, you get little circles with their images...Of course once Bella Lugosi becomes the name that sells movies, long after any of his movies are any good, his name is plastered all over the posters. “
Like the movies themselves, what makes a poster classic, he said, is “continued compelling visual interest. ... it’s something that continues to hook you.”