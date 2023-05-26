BYFIELD — The public will get a chance to sample the rest, reflection and renewal found at the Adelynrood Retreat & Conference Center on Saturday, June 3, from noon to 3 p.m.
That’s when Adelynrood, with its 14 acres of rolling lawns and woods, historic buildings and gardens, just up from the Parker River marsh and Governor’s Academy, will open the retreat for tours, a free community picnic and a glimpse of why the setting is so special.
“We look forward to welcoming the community again this year,” Nicole Grace, Adelynrood communications coordinator, said. “We are excited to see some familiar faces as well as offer the opportunity for individuals and families who have not yet visited to get to know what a special place Adelynrood is.”
Grace said the day’s fun will include nature-based children’s activities and a craft fair featuring a variety of artisans including a soap maker, beekeeper and knitter. The event is free and includes a complimentary picnic of hot dogs, hamburgers, veggie burgers and a selection of sides, desserts and drinks. She said picnickers can eat inside or outside and enjoy tours of the campus and gardens.
The retreat, which is owned and operated by the Society of the Companions of the Holy Cross, is open to both individuals and groups as a resource for meetings, conferences, retreats and other gatherings, she said.
Getting away from it all
Need to get a team of people together, out of the office or off Zoom? Have a project that needs no distractions?
Adelynrood, 46A Elm St., Byfield, offers the perfect spot to interact, focus and collaborate with all the technical assistance need for a smooth, productive, day-long, or multiple day meeting or retreat.
The retreat and conference center offers a variety of accommodations – a meditation room (2 people), small and large conference rooms (12-22 people) and affordable seasonal overnight lodging and food services. There are flexible indoor and outdoor spaces for teambuilding, brainstorming and plenty of opportunities for contemplation, reflection, and renewal.
Adelynrood opened in 1914 as a summer retreat for members of the Society of the Companions of the Holy Cross, which was founded by Episcopalian Emily Malbone Morgan in the late 1800s. With its quiet gardens and libraries and places to pray nestled throughout the building, Adelynrood gave Companions a place to enjoy community life while growing spiritually. Today, Adelynrood continues to welcome anyone seeking spiritual development, or a quiet place to reflect and connect. The retreat’s summer-long series of programs focuses on spiritual growth but also racial healing, writing and even knitting.
Adelynrood Summer Program
June 3: Open House – Free Community Picnic and Craft Fair
June 5-9: Adelynrood School for Spiritual Direction. Personality and Psychological Aspects of Spiritual Direction with Jeanette Renouf D.Min., Ph.D., SCHC
June 7: Tending Your Soul: The Abiding Image – Quiet Day with Sally Freed, M.A., SCHC
July 7-9: Contemplation as the Pathway to Racial Healing with The Rev. Peter Gray
July 14-15: Answering the Call to Moral Revival with The Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis
July 18-20: Freeing the Writer Within with Barbara O’Neil
July 25-27: Anatomy of A Mystery with Mary Jumbelic plus Barbara Diamond, SCHC and Jackie Schmitt, SCHC- this will be a popular session, led by a woman who is both an Author and Forensic Pathologist.
Aug. 4-6: What We Get When We Ask for Guidance with Marilyn McEntyre
Aug. 7-11: Adelynrood School for Spiritual Direction. Direction of Diverse Populations and Director Self Care with Anne Ritchings, MA, MSLS, MDiv, SCHC, Kathleen Hope-Brown, DMin, and Tracey Clarkson
Aug. 9: The Humanity of Thomas Merton – Quiet Day with Sophfronia Scott
Aug.15-18: Time and Space to Create
Sept. 15-17: The Work of Our Hands: The Craft and Spirituality of Knitting with Robin Williams, SCHC
For more information about Adelynrood’s Summer programs and events, visit adelynrood.org/events-list or email Nicole@adelynrood.org.