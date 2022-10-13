Band backs up
horror classic
On Saturday, Oct. 29, The Dylan Jack Quartet will provide a live soundtrack to the renown 1922 classic horror film, "Nosteratu: Eine Quartette des Grauens," for two shows at 7 and 8:45 p.m., at the Peabody Black Box Theater, 29 Foster St., Peabody. Combining composition and improvisation, DJQ brings a collective and individual interpretation of the iconic film while giving the audience a new perspective of this important piece of media. The band includes Dylan Jack on drums and percussion, Eric Hofbauer on guitar and electronics, Jerry Sabatini on brass and Tony Leva on bass. For tickets, go to www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5511562.
Historical tours
of old St. Peter’s
Founded in 1733 by accused witch Philip English, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 24 St. Peter's St., Salem, has a rich history with many stories to share about colonial America, slavery, the American Revolution and many interesting parishioners over the years. Join 25-minute tours of the historic church that still serves Salem today. All proceeds benefit the preservation and mission of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Tours are available Saturday, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more, call 978-745-2291. Tickets are $10 per person, children 5 and under are free.
Houdini Experience
at Emerson Hall
America’s master mentalist Jon Stetson will host an exploration of the life of Harry Houdini and even more suspicious death of America’s first master showman. Will Houdini’s secrets be revealed? Two show, 8 and 10 p.m., are set for Friday, Oct. 14, at the Emerson Hall Theater, 50 Washington St., Salem. For ages 12 and older. For tickets and more, go to www.houdinireturns.com
Witch City 5K
Road Race set
Beginning at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, the haunted streets of Salem will become alive with ghouls, ghosts and goblins taking part in the Salem YMCA Witch City 5K Road Race. Lace up your running shoes, grab a costume and run for a good cause. To register, go to www.hauntedhappenings.org/event/salem-ymca-witch-city-5k-road-race/
Magical evening
with Alice Hoffman
A special evening is in store as author Alice Hoffman brings a screening of the film adaptation of her novel, "Practical Magic," to Cinema Salem, 1 East India Square, Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. She will be speaking about her latest book, "The Book of Magic," a sequel to "Practical Magic." Presented by Salem Lit Fest, Salem Athenaeum, and Cinema Salem. For more information, call 978-744-1400.
Wicked Wednesdays
at the Phillips House
Get wicked at Phillips House as part of Haunted Happenings family-friendly events. Tickets include historic games and fall crafts in the backyard and a short family-themed tour of the house. Costumes welcomed. Phillips House, 34 Chestnut St., Salem. Oct. 19 and 26, 3 - 6 p.m., Reservations at www.historicnewengland.org/visit/events or call 978-744-0440.