Movies on the Common and at Peabody Essex
SALEM — Creative Collective hosts family movie nights Fridays on Salem Common, with ParaNorman on Oct. 21 and Hocus Pocus (1993) on Oct. 28. Peabody Essex Museum will also host showing of ParaNorman Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. will screenings and Q&A. This is the 10th anniversary matinee of this animated feature from LAIKA Studios. For tickets and more details, visit pem.org/halloween.
‘Maudslay is Haunted’ in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT — Theater in the Open is bringing “Maudslay is Haunted,” back with new skits along with the favorites for an hour-long, family friendly stroll Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per person(under 4 free). Wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather. Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 29. For more information, email info@theaterintheopen.org or call 978-465-2572.
Forest Lore Tour takes to the woods
SALEM — The Forest Lore Tour explores the crossroads of science, history, and folklore during this mile-long, guided trek through beautiful Salem Woods. Learn from The Mushroom Witch what it means to experience real magic, why nature is so important, and how ancient knowledge connects to modern life. Bring your hiking boots and leashed pets are welcomed. For tickets or information, call 844-757-5657 or www.walkwithawitch.com/
8th Annual Halloween Gala at Willowdale
TOPSFIELD — Are you ready to party like it’s 1999? The Halloween Gala at Willowdale is back Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m., with a ‘90s theme this year. An amazing amount of culture was created before the Y2K scare. The event will embrace the ‘90s with loud patterns, neon and iconic music for the return of this annual event. Willowdale Estate is located at 24 Asbury St., Topsfield.
PopSalem Walking Tour benefits pantry
SALEM — On Saturday, Oct. 22, and Oct. 29, at 11 a.m., the PopSalem Walking Tour allows visitors explore the different ways Salem has appeared and continues to appear in pop culture. From Witchcraft to Lovecraft, the PopSalem tour offers glimpses of the people and events that made Salem the Witch City and Capitol of Halloween. Twenty-five percent of all ticket sales from this tour benefit the Salem Pantry. For tickets or more, go to dynamichistorysalem.com or call 978-219-6850.
Sweet Halloween in Amesbury
AMESBURY — On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, Cider Hill Farm will host Sweet Halloween, from 10 a.m., to 3 p.m., a not-so-spooky, trick-or-treating experience brimming with sweet treats and colorful fall foliage. Cider Hill is located at 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury. For tickets or more, go to www.ciderhill.com.
Hocus Pocus at Ropes Mansion
SALEM — Take a walk over to 318 Essex St., Oct. 21-24, or Oct. 27-Oct.31, to take a selfie outside of Allison’s house from the Disney classic. For more details, visit pem.org/halloween.
Major Arcana artwork explored
SALEM — On Oct. 21, at 3 p.m., Peabody Essex Museum’s Curator Talk Series will highlight Frances F. Denny’s Major Arcana. PEM Associate Curator Lydia Gordon will lead an examination of the contemporary photographer Frances F. Denny’s portrait series “Major Arcana: Portraits of Witches in America” in PEM’s Forbes Gallery. For tickets and more details, visit pem.org/halloween