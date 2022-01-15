SALEM — The owner of an indoor baseball and softball facility has filed a legal challenge to the city of Salem's vaccine requirement, which goes into effect Saturday.
In a complaint filed Thursday in Salem Superior Court, Loren Weed alleges that the requirement that employees of her business, "The Grind Factory" on Mason Street show proof of vaccination and check that visitors are also vaccinated, creates an unfair burden on her business.
Her attorney, Carmine Lepore, said Friday that the city's mandate will "cripple" the indoor baseball and softball facility. Lepore said Weed will "lose more than half her staff," as well as customers, if required to comply. He's seeking an injunction to stop the order from taking effect, though due to scheduling delays a hearing is not expected until Thursday on that request.
But city officials believe that the requirement to show proof of vaccination is "key" to protecting the public, especially during indoor activity where people breathe harder. The requirement applies to indoor fitness and recreation, entertainment and dining.
"I believe the vaccine requirement is an important public health measure, especially in light of the significant increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and death rates our community is experiencing," Mayor Kim Driscoll said in response to the suit.
The requirement, as well as indoor mask requirements, was enacted by the Board of Health late last month. In addition to the city and Board of Health, the complaint names Driscoll and Board of Health chair Dr. Jeremy Schiller.
"To me, it seems it's overreaching," Lepore said.
Lepore is arguing that the requirement violates Weed's due process and equal protection rights by putting a burden on some businesses but not others.
"It's not affecting everyone equally," said Lepore.
The Grind Factory clientele includes several hundred children and youth who take part in baseball and softball training and practice through North Shore Freedom Baseball and The Angels Softball program.
"It's OK for a 12-year-old to be in school all day, he can go wander around (a store), but he can't go into my client's facility," without showing proof of vaccination, Lepore said, going on to question the "science" behind the Board of Health's decision.
"People who are vaccinated are getting omicron," Lepore said. "Even vaccines are not going to stop the transmission of the virus."
But experts have said that the virus' effects have been far less severe in fully vaccinated individuals than in those who are unvaccinated. Driscoll said the decision to implement the requirement was made after extensive discussion with experts.
"Based on ongoing conversations with the Board of Health, as well as with other health experts in Salem and throughout the region, we are very concerned about increased transmission leading to a higher need for hospitalizations — especially in places where masks must be removed to engage in eating or drinking — and places where people gather in proximity to one another for high-respiratory activities such as exercising," Driscoll said.
"Ultimately, we want to keep our businesses open and our hospitals, schools, and community healthy and strong," she said. "Masks and vaccines are key in that effort."