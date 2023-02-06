SALEM — Call it confidence, or call it willpower — at the end of the day, it’s the fuel that propels champions to and over the finish line.
At least, that’s the theme for those celebrating the victory, according to sports psychologist Nate Zinsser, who brought his experience to a new Sport and Movement Science speaker series at Salem State University.
“I work with the mind and the heart, emotions and all that sticky gooey stuff that makes us human — those intangibles,” Zinsser said Monday morning in a Ellison Campus Center speaking hall. “It kind of goes like this...”
Zinsser, standing at a podium with projectors and screens behind him, changed a presentation to show pictures of world-famous athletes Mike Tyson and Ray Rice. Both were at one point considered among the top of their game and feared by their opponents, and both were quickly labeled as abnormal while actor Vince Vaughn, wearing an “Average Joe’s” uniform from the movie “DodgeBall,” was characterized as “normal.”
“I’m sure many of us recognize Mike Tyson, heavyweight champion of the world, who despite his wonderful boxing skills, is best remembered for biting the ears of his opponent, Evander Holyfield, in a championship match,” Zinsser said, smirking. “I think the guy has some issues.”
Ray Rice, for his part, was shown in early 2014 to have physically attacked his then-fiancée Janay Palmer, an incident caught on video that effectively ended his career in the National Football League.
“These guys are a little abnormal,” Zinsser said. “They need some help.”
Then, take the case of Vince Vaughn’s achieving “normality” in his fictional quest against the Ben Stiller-led Globo Gym... or real-world champions like Jill Bakken and Vonetta Flowers, who went on to win gold in bobsleigh at the 2002 Winter Olympics.
“Put two contenders together of equal training and experience and talent... the most confident individual is going to win,” Zinsser said. “Sometimes, the more confident individual is going to come out on top despite a deficit in talent and training and experience.”
Zinsser later pointed to a well-known example in New England of someone unacclimated to the hot seat, riding out impossible odds and ending on top: Super Bowl XLVI, where New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning pulled a last-minute win on near-miracle circumstances to break up a perfect season for the 2011-12 New England Patriots.
“Your brain is relatively quiet,” he said. “Whether it’s tying your shoes, driving a bobsled, painting a picture, playing a violin concerto... the parts of your brain required for that process are fully engaged, and the parts that aren’t... drop out.
“This affects performance,” continued Zinsser. “Confidence makes a difference wherever you are, because it influences what you see, what you assess, the information you take in around you, the information you take from the field, from the audience.”
Ilia Kulik, a Russian figure skater, won gold in the 1998 Olympics after a disaster of a warm-up run. Zinsser summarized the athlete’s experience while a quote from Kulik after the run appeared on all screens: “If in your mind, you’re 100% confident in what you’re doing in the program, there’s nothing to do in the warm-up.”
“It comes from how you think,” Zinsser said. “One of my poster children for understanding this concept and using this concept and living this concept is retired (Army) Capt. John Fernandez, West Point Class of 2001.”
Fernandez was among several Army units injured or killed in a friendly fire incident in Iraq in 2003, when a U.S. Air Force plane fired on an Army convoy it had misidentified as enemies. He lost both of his legs in the incident but would go on to become a vital part of the Wounded Warrior Project and continued leader in the advancing world of prosthetic limbs.
“He’s said dealing with this (having prosthetic limbs) is no big deal. ‘You all wake up in the morning and put on shoes and socks; I wake up in the morning and put on my feet,’” Zinsser said. “It isn’t about what happens to you; it’s how you think about what happens to you. It’s about running that bank account of constructive thoughts and feelings.”
Sometimes, confidence can come across as willpower — particularly for those with injuries who are looking to get up after being knocked down.
“Everybody playing football has to acknowledge the fact that, ‘if I get roughed up too much, I could scramble my eggs,’” Zinsser said. “It isn’t a matter of how you do it; it’s just a matter of if you’re willing to do it. If you’re willing, you’ll find out how. It’s a matter of will.”
To close the event, Zinsser was asked for his pick for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Which one stands to... be more confident?
“I don’t know enough about either of the two teams, in terms of their cohesiveness, to give you an honest answer,” Zinsser said. “The Chiefs were there last year... the Chiefs have been to the Super Bowl quite recently.”
Then again, the Eagles are rolling everything that stands in front of them. They towered over the Giants 38-7 in the divisional round, and the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, to get to the Super Bowl.
Both teams have a lot to be confident about, meaning the outcome is up in the air for Zinsser.
“They’re both really good teams,” he said. “I don’t know who’s going to win.”