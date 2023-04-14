Spring’s a perfect time to get the kids in your family out to the local farm, whether its a one-time visit or a weekly dedicated activity.
Opportunities for families with young ones are sprouting up across Essex County with the coming of school vacations and warmer weather. Farms such as Cider Hill Farms in Amesbury, Appleton Farms in Hamilton and Cedar Rock Gardens in Gloucester are gear up for a busy growing season, with lots of activities in store. Some are free, some require fees.
At Cider Hill, Program Director Valerie Rosenberg said this year’s offerings originate from the farm’s customer surveys.
The expanded, free programs at the 45 Fern Ave, Amesbury, farm (www.ciderhill.com/) will branch out to activities you won’t expect to find “down on the farm” — kid-friendly and family-focused story hours in partnership with the Amesbury Public Library and even kids yoga sessions with a certified instructor.
“Over the winter, Cider Hill Farm sent out a satisfaction survey to families who have participated in existing children’s programs over the years. The positive reviews and helpful feedback led us to expand our programming this season with more diverse options and partnering with amazing people in our community.”
A showcase working farm operated by the Trustees of Reservations, Appleton Farms (https://thetrustees.org/place/appleton-farms/), boasts a bevy of fun educational events, opportunities and happenings almost daily, whether it’s meeting the barnyard animals, bird walks for beginners or enrolling in a cooking class.
Cedar Rock Gardens in Gloucester (www.cedarrockgardens.com/) features its Fridays’ Farm Friends sessions, through May 7, for youngsters from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The program for toddlers and their parents is great way to enjoy farm activities, sensory play, nature crafts and woods play around the property. Tea and snacks included with each session.
FAMILY FUN ON THE FARM
Farm Tots: “Lettuce Grow” — Free — Cider Hill Farms, Amesbury
Dates: Wednesdays, April 26 — Sept. 27
This free, 40-minute hands-on program, designed for children ages 3 1/2-8, guides families on a short, educational farm hike and teaches kids to plant, care and harvest vegetables throughout the season. Weekly registration required. 9:30 and 10:30 am sessions.
Preschool Farm Explorers at Appleton Farms – April Series
Dates: Fridays, 9:30 — 10:30 a.m.
Spring is here, the plants are blooming, and the farmers are busy. We invite your little farmers to experience spring at Appleton Farms.
The Farm Table: Kid’s Cooking Class — Cider Hill Farms
Dates: April 27, May 18, June 15
This 60-minute hands-on class guides children grades K-3 through farm-to-table recipes building their kitchen skills and appreciation for farm-fresh food. Each ticket is for 1 child + 1 adult. This class is a collaboration between Cider Hill Farm & Amesbury Farmer’s Market. Rain or shine. $38 per child. 3:45 — 5 pm.
Farmer for a Day: Spring Break Drop-Off for Kids — at Appleton
Dates: Monday-Friday, April 17-21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Every day will include an outdoor adventure of hiking, a theme-based craft, a farm learning activity, and other farm explorations.
Story Time with Amesbury Public Library — Free — Cider Hill Farms
Dates: Tuesdays, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, 10-10:45 a.m.
Children of any age with their grown-ups are invited to join Amesbury Public Library on the second Tuesday of each month from May — October for stories inspired by farming and the season’s harvest. Rain or shine. Free.
Preschool Farm Explorers at Appleton Farms – Spring Class
Dates: Fridays, 11 a.m. to noon.
Experience spring at Appleton Farms.
Family Music Class — Cider Hill Farms
Dates: May 20, June 10, July 15, Aug. 12, Sept. 14, Oct. 5, 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Make music on the farm! This 30-minute class, led by teacher Alicia Catalano, combines learning and play. Designed for ages 6 months — 5 years but all welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Instruments provided. Rain or shine. $10 per child.
Family Farm Chores at Appleton Farms
Dates: Fridays 3:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday 10-11 a.m., 3-4 p.m. Appleton Farms — Hamilton & Ipswich
Get on your muck boots — your whole family will get to be farmers together.
Children’s Yoga — Free — Cider Hill Farms
Dates: May 13, June 24, July 29, Aug. 19, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 4, 9 — 9:45 a.m.
Join Krista Maltais, Childlight Yoga certified instructor and owner of Relief Parenting Resource and Respite Center in Hampton, N.H., for a 45-minute class overlooking the farm. Geared towards ages 3-6 but all are welcome. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.
Fiddleheads: Preschool Drop-Off Series at Appleton
Dates: Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Appleton Farms — Hamilton & Ipswich
It’s a great time for your preschooler to learn what the fields, barnyard, and forest have to offer.
Fit Family Workout & Farm Crafts with The Mom Comm — Cider Hill Farms
Dates: May 14, June 11, July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10, 9-9:45 a.m.
A fitness- and yoga-based class for the whole family to keep you moving, sweating and having fun together. All ages are welcome; Pregnant mothers and babies in strollers welcome. Rain or shine. Stay after for crafts! $10 per family.
Befriend the Barnyard at Appleton Farms
Dates: Saturdays, Appleton Farms, 11-1 p.m. in half-hour sessions.
Come meet and learn about our special barnyard animals.
Discovery Day - Cider Hill Farms
Dates: Thursdays, June 22- Aug. 17, 9 and 10:30 a.m.
This 50-minute hands-on program combines farm exploration, science and crafts! Each class brings something engaging, educational and very fun. Registration required. A light farm snack included. Registration required. Designed for children ages 3.5-8. $15 per class.