Salem State University's Earth Days events Wednesday featured "Aquaponics, Research You Can Eat," with Biology professor Joseph Buttner sharing aquaponics with attendees. This year's theme is Climate Crises: Actions for a Just and Livable World. All events are free with most held in the Ellison Campus Center Martin Luther King Jr. room on the second floor. For more, www.salemstate.edu/
SSU CELEBRATES THE EARTH
