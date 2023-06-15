SALEM — Countless things are more costly through inflation; tuition and fees at Salem State University isn't one of them, however.
The university's Board of Trustees have voted to freeze tuition and mandatory fees for the coming 2023-24 academic year. It's the second time the board has done so in recent years, with their last vote to lock rates in place coming in 2021-22.
With rates frozen, tuition this year is $11,978.80 for full-time undergraduate commuter students, the university announced this week. Graduate courses cost $499.20 per credit for in-state students, while undergrad evening and continuing education courses remain at $451.20 per credit.
The move will cost the university roughly $1.7 million in foregone revenue and is covered by the university's recently approved "Meeting the Moment" strategic plan, university President John Keenan said. It also comes as the cost of living and other economic factors put a college education further out of reach for today's high school students.
"The real motivation behind fees being flat was the strategic plan for racial equity that the Department of Higher Education adopted," Keenan said. "A big piece of that is educational attainment and access across the North Shore."
The university is touting the freezing of fees as the latest example of its financial assistance efforts targeting students. A press release announcing the board's vote also noted that financial aid to undergraduates has jumped by 50% in the past five years. In the 2022-23 academic year, students received $2.6 million in grants awarded by Salem State, including completion grants to help those at risk of falling just short of reaching the finish line for purely financial reasons.
“The Board is committed to ensuring higher education remains affordable for all who wish to pursue it at this institution,” said Cherié Butts, chairperson of the Board of Trustees. “The majority of our students work at least one job to help pay for their education, which underscores the need to remove financial barriers. Approving this freeze reflects our continued commitment to being student-centric with our decision making.”
In addition to the freezing of tuition rates, several fees have been locked for the time being. That includes Salem State's "University Fee" supporting some on-campus activities, the "SGA Fee" supporting the school's student government, and differential fees targeting specific majors.
"We always hear from our student trustees about keeping fees flat," Keenan said. "So as we looked at it, even if we had to tap our reserves for this preliminary budget for fiscal year 2024, we were confident that we can do that and make a major commitment to our strategic plan."
The university is also expecting a "historic investment" in higher education from the still-young Healey-Driscoll administration, one that the university is leaving out of their math for the time being.
"We haven't accounted for that yet in our budget," Keenan said, "so I'm pretty comfortable and think our finance team did an outstanding job putting this forward."