SALEM — Meier Hall may not be closed for as long as some at Salem State University fear.
The Frederick A. Meier Arts and Sciences Hall, SSU’s largest academic building, was closed after a structural concern inside one stairwell was discovered last Wednesday night by a facilities worker. The person “heard tiles fall from the wall next to the rear left staircase near the quad,” and they investigated the noise to find “a significant crack in the same wall.”
The building was fully closed Thursday and Friday. University officials said engineers were investigating the issue to learn what caused it and whether there were other concerns in the building. A more detailed report is due soon, but they believe the issue is confined to the stairwell in question, according to university President John Keenan.
‘Take down that entire wall’
The crack happened in connection with a roughly 2-foot-wide cavity between the original Meier building and an addition that was put on in the 1960s, Keenan said.
The crack is in “a 6-inch unenforced, glazed clay block wall” on the third floor of a five-story staircase in Meier Hall, Keenan said. The feature is almost like a floating wall, in that it “does not appear to be tied into anything.”
“It isn’t structural,” he said. “There’s a horizontal crack along the entire third floor landing (about 20 feet).”
The stairwell also has an outer glass wall facing the North Campus quad, which will make the work easier to accomplish given what must happen next, according to Keenan.
“What the (state) building inspector, John Bennett, wants us to do before we reoccupy is to take down that entire wall,” Keenan said. “The goal will be, in the next few weeks, to get that wall down. Then we can block off that stairwell and reoccupy and have the remainder of Meier Hall open for summer session, which convenes May 23.”
Then, SSU will “do whatever repairs we have to in that stairwell so it’s fully accessible come September,” Keenan said. “We need to get the plans from the architect and engineer and contractor.”
The demolition for the project will be tedious. Given the nature of the cracks, tiles can only be removed starting with the top layer and working down toward the basement. Nobody can be underneath the threshold where tiles are being removed, according to Gene Labonte, associate vice president for Public Safety and Risk Management.
So the glass will all come out, and crews will likely attack the job from the outside via an aerial lift, according to Labonte.
“You’re dealing with five stories of heavy ceramic block that needs to be taken down within a confined space,” Labonte said, adding that the work encompasses roughly 40 tons of block that must come down piece by piece. “There needs to be a pretty detailed plan put together by the structural engineers in consultation with the architect and contractor.”
‘This isn’t the library’
University officials believe the issue is isolated to that particular stairwell, according to Keenan.
“The engineer has been through the entire building and reviewing the plans as well. We believe it’s isolated to this one stairwell,” he said. “This isn’t the library. This isn’t a deficiency with the concrete throughout the entire building. This is completely different.”
Keenan was referring to the old Salem State library, which closed in 2007 when it was deemed structurally unsound. It was torn down in 2013 as the new Frederick E. Berry Library that replaced it opened.
Tiffany Chenault, president of the state college union chapter representing SSU professors and librarians, was quick to also bring up the plight of the old library when discussing Meier Hall.
“Many faculty are having flashbacks,” Chenault said, “when the library had structural issues and faculty and staff had to evacuate quickly, get their stuff and that building was condemned.”
The situation is also impacting an academic building at one of the busiest and stressful times of year — finals and commencement.
“We have three weeks left in the semester, going into finals, and now we’re being told to get our stuff,” Chenault said. “Right now, the university is trying to figure out things such as student evaluations, if we give them a pass, no-pass grade for this inconvenience. There’s a lot more that still needs to be answered.”
Reopening for May 23, Chenault said, is “the best case scenario.”
“But the worst-case scenario is if they find more things, it may be a situation like the library. That’s what’s on the faculty’s mind, that no matter what he says, we don’t know for sure,” Chenault said. “It’s too soon. Let’s wait to see what the engineers say.”
