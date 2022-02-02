SALEM — Salem police officers aren’t the only ones wearing body cameras now. The Witch City’s “other” police department is now donning them too.
Salem State University police have also launched a department-wide body camera program, just a couple of weeks after the city’s force rolled out an initial deployment of cameras. All uniformed SSU police are now “equipped with the body-worn cameras and will wear them at all times while on duty,” SSU police Chief Gene Labonte wrote this week in a letter to the campus community.
“While officers will not record every interaction, there are several types of interactions in which they are required to activate their cameras,” Labonte wrote, “including but not limited to vehicle stops, investigative stops, crowd control incidents, any adversarial interaction, use of force incidents, and incidents when requested to record by a citizen.”
The Salem Police Department began a department-wide rollout with just eight cameras last month. They plan to scale up to a full department outfit within the coming weeks as more devices become available due to national demand overloading camera manufacturers.
“Body-worn cameras have been in existence for a while now, more prevalent in other parts of the country and starting to become more prevalent in the commonwealth,” Labonte said. “From my perspective, it’s an important tool to guarantee transparency with the community and accountability on our end with our officers.
Anything I can do to be proactive in that endeavor to guarantee accountability of not only my officers but the campus community, and guaranteed transparency... I think it’s the right thing to do.”
Some might ask why a college campus police officer would be conducting traffic stops, to which Labonte would say, “because of our agreement with the Salem Police Department, we have authority throughout the city.” After all, each Salem State police officer is also a fully equipped, trained and sworn-in police officer of Massachusetts, and as such, they’re often seen off-campus alongside Salem police, according to Labonte.
”Our officers do perform traffic stops on the campus and roads adjacent to campus,” Labonte said. “We respond to a variety of incidents, whether they be mental health crises, medical calls, disruptive students, crowd-control situations... You name it, we do it.”
Like Salem police’s cameras, the ones used by SSU police can be activated manually. They maintain a 30-second pre-recording buffer so the last 30 seconds are preserved once a camera starts rolling, and they also support automatic switches triggered by several pieces of equipment, according to Labonte.
”It’s also automatically activated any time an officer removes his firearm from his holster. There’s a contact similar to a door contact — you breach the contact, and it triggers the camera,” he said. “It also automatically activates the camera when the officer activates the emergency lights in the cruiser. So if they go to pull a vehicle over for a traffic stop, as soon as you turn your lights on, the camera starts recording.”
Like in the Salem police’s barracks on Margin Street, SSU police likewise have protections in place to protect recordings, according to Labonte.
”The way the system is designed, there’s a body-worn camera administrator. That person — one of the lieutenants here on the staff — is the primary point-person, and myself,” he said. “We’re the only ones that have the authority to actually delete a video.”
Body cameras have seen limited use on college campuses. As of Tuesday, Salem State was one of only two state colleges outside of the UMass system to have them in use, according to SSU President John Keenan. It remains unclear what kind of discussions have taken place within the UMass system, but Keenan called the move at SSU a win for students, campus police “and just overall, more progressive public safety on our campus.”
The department with its 24 sworn police officers has also been making use of social workers to handle calls that don’t call for an armed officer to be present, according to Keenan. That’s a nod to ongoing calls across the country for police reform, which has political sides sparring over the importance of police work and who performs it.
The movement to reform policing “is in many ways more appropriate on a college campus, because a lot of the calls our police officers make aren’t necessarily an incident where a crime is happening,” Keenan said. “There will be interactions between students, but it doesn’t rise to the level of a crime.”
It’s unclear if Salem police or SSU police began talking about cameras first, but either way, “it’s fortunate that we’re rolling it out almost at the same time,” Keenan said.
”We have a great partnership. Even before the implementation of cameras and utilization of cameras, we’ve had great participation with them with situations that happen in the neighborhoods around campus,” he said. “...this is another extension of that.”
